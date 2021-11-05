Individuals who were vaccinated against COVID-19 with any COVID-19 vaccine that has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization or WHO approval — including Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines — may now receive the Pfizer booster shot at the campus vaccine clinic, Purdue announced in a Friday press release.
Individuals wishing to take this “mix and match” approach must meet the following criteria:
- Those who received the J&J vaccine may receive the Pfizer booster shot at least two months after receiving their original inoculation.
- Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccine may receive the Pfizer booster shot at least six months after their second dose was administered.
- Those who received an approved vaccine not available in the United States may receive the Pfizer booster shot at least six months after their second dose was administered.
All individuals must also attest to belonging to at least one of the following groups:
- Anyone age 65 or older.
- Those age 18-64 who attest to having an underlying health condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists medical conditions for those individuals who might be at risk of severe complications if they were to contract COVID-19.
- Those age 18-64 who have an increased risk of exposure and transmission, including those who are living, working or taking classes on Purdue’s campus or in a fraternity, sorority and cooperative life facility.
- Those living in long-term care facilities.
Purdue faculty, staff, students, retirees, spouses and dependents age 18 and older who attest to meeting the above criteria are eligible for the Pfizer booster at the campus location, the release said.
Because the Purdue campus community is an environment that is at a higher risk for transmission of the virus, according to the release, all Boilermakers eligible to receive the booster shot are encouraged to do so.
How to make a booster shot appointment
Booster shots are available at the vaccine clinic in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center by appointment only. You can make an appointment here.
You must bring to your appointment proof of previous COVID-19 vaccination. Individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana but have misplaced their CDC verification card can visit the CoRec vaccine clinic in advance of their appointment to receive a new copy of their card.
The campus vaccine clinic at the CoRec is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Up to 50 appointments per hour are available for the booster, per the release.