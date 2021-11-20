This year’s dance marathon looks different compared to the dance marathon that took place virtually last year as a livestream. The set up involves a schedule of rotations involving different events for members to participate in in different sections of the Corec.
Lauren Goldman, a junior in the College of Education became a member of PUDM as a freshman and said it has been a wonderful and welcoming experience. She commented on the differences between this year’s dance marathon, and the dance marathon held in 2019.
“The rotations are a little different with the gym next door being used for COVID testing instead of also being a part of the marathon,” she said. “Other than that I’d say it's pretty similar. They’ve really done a good job of bringing back what it was like before as much as they could.”
Members are now not required to be on their feet for the whole 18 hours, a drastic change from last year
“We want to make sure that everyone feels like they’re able to stay, and if they’re getting tired that it’s ok to sit down and they can still participate,”'' Goldman said.
Emily Mueller, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts has been involved in PUDM since her freshman year.
“We’re all super excited to be here especially because we haven't been able to experience an in-person dance marathon yet,” she said. It’s really exciting to finally be able to come together and celebrate.”
Lauren Ostrowski, a senior in the Krannert School of Management said having everyone back in-person helps raise morale and excitement. She said last year her and her committee spent the day together watching the livestream and planned out different things to do together during the 12 hours.
For Madison Stanley, a freshman in the College of Education, this is her first year attending PUDM.
Stanley said her and her team have been preparing for a dance marathon since the first or second week of school. She said the upperclassmen on her team have been preparing for the event since last year.
“I wanted to get involved in dance marathon because I love working with kids,” she said.
“At my high school we didn’t have a dance marathon, so I wanted to do it in college because I saw other schools around me doing it and it seemed really cool.”