A dense crowd of hundreds of students gathered to listen to, protest and jeer at two inflammatory anti-LGBTQ “preachers” on Memorial Mall Monday afternoon.
Crowd members say they showed up to watch Cindy Smock and George “Jed” Smock for various reasons: some to protest, some for entertainment and some just to idly stop by. Multiple students were made aware of the campus visit on social media in part because of the popularity of “Sister Cindy’s” TikTok.
Some students said they felt they should simply ignore her, rather than give her homophobic and sexist rhetoric further attention or promotion.
“She doesn’t deserve a platform,” said Rose Jones, a junior in the College of Health and Human sciences. “The fact that she went viral on TikTok doesn’t mean she deserves a platform.”
But students who were excited by the prospect of hearing inflammatory speech and listening to their peers rebuke the speakers provided both "preachers" a sizable audience. It rivaled the audiences that gathered for such events on campus as Black Lives Matter protests last semester, although the spread of COVID-19 was more pronounced then.
One in the center of the crowd, standing next to a student waving a transgender pride flag, seemed to be engaging in genuine protest. They held a sign reading, "Personally I don't find homophobia entertaining."
Scores of students, however, were there to be entertained.
Jake Hess, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, said he saw Sister Cindy on Instagram and wanted to see “what the experience was,” and called it “very enlightening and entertaining.”
Hess had been at Memorial Mall for about a half an hour and said it was hard to hear what she was saying. Though he said he doesn’t really agree with Sister Cindy, he added, “She has her own views, and I think it’s important to hear everyone’s views.”
Some welcomed the jeering and ridiculing of the preachers.
“I think it’s good for Purdue,” said Evan Hebuer, a senior in the College of Science.
Gabriel Celmer, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, said while Sister Cindy and her partner ought to be allowed to share their views on campus, others have the right to protest against them. Celmer was also a proponent of not giving the “preachers'' more undue attention.
This isn’t the first time Sister Cindy and her partner “Brother Jed” have caused large crowds to heckle and protest them. Jones said the two have been visiting campus since her freshman year. The speakers have been a fixture in popular areas of campus during warmer weather.
This year, however, the two speakers showed up maskless to speak to a crowd of hundreds of students packed tightly together, a clear violation of Protect Purdue health guidelines. Some students also did not cover their face with masks.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty told The Exponent that each year Boiler Gold Rush includes a segment specifically about how to deal with preachers.
"We do not coordinate with them nor know when they will be on campus," Doty said in an email Monday afternoon.
Doty said that the Office of the Dean of Students will look into any Protect Purdue violations reported to them. He said Purdue University Police Department officers monitored the situation.
"Officers who stopped by did not see any criminal activity but were concerned for the safety of those who had climbed trees for a better vantage point," he said. "PUPD does not enforce Protect protocol, it is up to everyone who signed the Pledge to uphold their end."
The Exponent reached out to a PUPD spokesperson regarding the gathering but did not receive an immediate response as of Monday afternoon.
Sister Cindy had promoted the event on TikTok, where she runs a popular account, telling students to gather on Memorial Mall near the John Purdue statue. Brother Jed could be seen filming the surrounding circle of students as he stood and looked out.
Participants watching held different motives. Students holding pride signs and flags in the middle of the crowd were protesting the speakers' anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, but they were yelled at by other members of the crowd to “sit down.”
Members of the crowd who were there for entertainment yelled at the LGBTQ protesters to stop and at one point began chanting, “Let Cindy speak!”
Eventually, a group of students arranged itself between the protesting students and the anti-LGBTQ speakers, effectively walling them off from Cindy and Jed.
A reverend and chaplain from the West Lafayette Chapel of the Good Shepherd, an Episcopal church, stood holding a large LGBTQ pride flag.
The Rev. Rebekah Sims said much of the crowd seemed to be there for entertainment. Despite many not believing Sister Cindy’s message, Sims said the attention students gave her “really makes a campus environment that is not welcoming to many, many people.”
Both Sims and the Chaplain Hilary Cooke also said the inflammatory rhetoric from the two misrepresents Christianity.
“We believe firmly that God loves everyone,” she said. “I think the Christian voice that they’re trying to represent is not the majority of Christians.”
Rose Jones, who held a sign reading “God prefers a kind atheist over a hateful Christian,” said Sister Cindy should not be allowed on campus.
“They’ve been spewing hate calling girls sl--s and wh---s on campus for three years now,” she said, “and the fact that it hasn't been stopped by Purdue is sad. Honestly, it permits hate speech on our campus, and that's as simple as it is. Purdue permits hate speech.”
As the afternoon progressed, the gathering devolved into foolishness.
One student threw a dildo into the crowd. Another student blew up a condom that was later seen being thrown around in the crowd. A Starship robot got stuck in the crowd was picked up and taken out.
Additional reporting was contributed to this story by Kathleen Martinus and Nina Taylor, staff photographers.