With the largest freshman class now in-person, crowding on campus is leading to flared tempers.
Robyn Bartlett, an associate professor with the English department, tweeted on Tuesday about police misconduct she reportedly witnessed.
“The officer proceeds to jog alongside a silver car until it stops at the stop sign; the driver has not yet seen him as far as I could tell,” the tweet reads. “Officer proceeds to yell at the student to roll his 'f-----g' window down and unlock the door.”
Bartlett said the student seemed shaken up and scared and the officer didn’t give him time before the yelling and profanity began.
“Absolutely regardless of what traffic violation this student did or did not commit, this surely cannot be the standard of conduct for Purdue police?” she said.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said the driver had previously been seen driving in a way that endangered the public, which caused the officer to initiate a traffic stop.
“A traffic stop was initiated and didn’t work right away,” he said, explaining that the driver may not have immediately seen the officer or had ignored him.
The officer then reportedly resorted to other means to flag down the driver. Kang said no one was arrested following the incident, and the officer was counseled Wednesday on how to “improve (PUPD’s) process.”
“We have handled it on our end,” he said.
In a separate incident, a student was stopped while skateboarding Wednesday afternoon behind Bechtel for a warning regarding traffic patterns. The student was yelling at the cop to “give him his stuff back” and using profanity, as seen by an Exponent photographer.
“You’re going to put me in jail for crossing the street?” the student demanded.
The skateboarder was violating traffic laws, according to Kang, though he was only “verbally counseled.” Kang said he couldn’t give the identity of the skateboarder because no criminal action was taken.