The Purdue Graduate Student Government talked about the conditions in Heavilon Hall and issues with policy at the Córdova Recreational Sports Center on Wednesday night.
One resolution, which was passed unanimously, requests that Heavilon Hall be reinstated to the Board of Trustees Ten-Year Capital Plan, from which it was removed in June 2018, for replacement or remodeling.
The resolution also requested that an outside inspection be conducted to address issues of mold. Dorsey Armstrong, the head of the English Department, attempted to hire an outside contractor to conduct an investigation, but was asked by the dean of the College of Liberal Arts, David Reingold, to cancel the investigation and forward the matter to Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to the resolution.
Several students and faculty have expressed problems with the building and complained about mold and toxic fumes, according to previous Exponent reporting.
“I have an office in there, I know people who have had health issues,” said Isaac Wang, a doctoral student in the College of Liberal Arts. “So I know that these are real concerns ... and I also know that the administration doesn’t seem to really care about this building and I don’t think that’s fair for the students that have to work in there.”
A bill that passed also requested that PGSG disburse a maximum of $3,000 to the Heavilon Hall committee for an inspection.
PGSG President Taylor Bailey said that although the money may be denied by the business office that regulates it, he thought the statement was worth passing the bill, and Wang echoed the sentiment.
“Even if we’re not allowed to ... this is kind of like mud on CLA’s face, to say, ‘You don’t care enough about this department that the (PGSG) had to offer the money,” he said. “And if we actually can do it, great. Then maybe we can get a fair report on what the conditions are.”
Hossein Ebrahiminejad, a doctoral student in the College of Engineering, authored a bill to encourage the Co-Rec to change their policy, which limits children from zero to 5 years old from entering the Co-Rec outside the time frame of 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
While Bailey said that the policy was instituted due to safety issues with small children during peak hours at the Co-Rec, Ebrahiminejad explained a personal difficulty he had with the policy.
“It has happened to me that I planned to take my kid to the Co-Rec and reserve one of those rooms to have him just play with his scooter and we were not allowed to,” he said.
Several other resolutions were passed, including a resolution to stand in solidarity with international students, given the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions; a resolution to put together signage for an inclusive restroom in the Purdue Graduate Student Center; and a resolution to urge the Office of Campus Planning and Sustainability to provide reports and be more transparent regarding ongoing progress on campus sustainability initiatives.