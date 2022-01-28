The Protect Purdue Health Care team outlined what students living in fraternity, sorority and cooperative housing should do if their roommate tests positive for COVID-19.
Both roommates should wear masks and social distance in the room until the infected roommate leaves to their isolation space, the email reads.
The uninfected roommate should disinfect all of the common areas in the room, and whether they quarantine depends on vaccination status.
If they're boosted or got their second shot within the last five months, the PPHC team says in the email, quarantining isn't necessary, and they should get tested three days after the last exposure to their roommate. Everyone else should quarantine for five days and get tested on the sixth day, according to the email.
Quarantining or isolation because of exposure or infection, respectively, needs to happen either in the dedicated on-campus space in Purdue Village or in the student's family home, according to the email.
FSCL residents are prioritized after on-campus residents for beds in Purdue Village when space is available, according to the Protect Purdue website. There were 201 full beds out of the total 353 as of Thursday, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 dashboard.