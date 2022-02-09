Purdue Student Government discussed bills regarding it's fiscal guidelines and election rules during Wednesday’s meeting.
Fiscal Guidelines
PSG introduced Bill 21-63, which highlights the structure of their finances, internal spending and financial requests.
The fiscal year for PSG begins on the first day of July of each year and ends on the last day of June, according to the bill.
One section of the bill reads, “internal spending shall not exceed 30% of the total budget,” which was later amended to 20 percent.
Internal spending is defined in the bill as any expenditure made by PSG for a good or service which is exclusively or primarily enjoyed by the rostered members of PSG but are not central to the functioning of PSG.
Senators debated on the appropriate percent to settle on. College of Engineering Senator Mason Merkel suggested 16 percent while College of Exploratory Studies Senator Eleanor Didonna proposed to amend it to 20 percent.
The amendment passed with 19 votes supporting the amendment, three abstained and no one voted against.
Funding for Elections
PSG also amended bill 21-60, which laid out regulations on campaign donations along with other minor election regulations.
Article seven of the document was debated. The article contains information on financial limitations, disclosures and information on campaigns. One concern was the equity of candidates and how creating restrictions on who can donate to will assist in elections to come.
Another concern the senate raised was that candidates’ involvement in larger organizations on campus like fraternity, sorority and cooperative community would receive more donations and assistance compared to people not involved in organizations of the like, putting them at a major disadvantage.
“I just feel like having this guideline will help the electors to come not question who can or cannot donate, because for years past, there has been a lot of discussion before,” President Shannon Kang said.
The bill passed unanimously amongst the Senate.