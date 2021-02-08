Purdue will not offer a fully online class option in the fall semester, the College of Liberal arts announced in an email sent to students Monday.
"All classes will be offered through an On-Campus/Residential option only," the email reads. Courses within the residential version will continue to be scheduled as in-person, online or hybrid.
Batch scheduling will be used again for registration purposes, according to the email. Batch scheduling allows all students to submit course requests at the same time, but not request specific times or days for their classes.
"Students will be processed in the batch registration system in order of priority/classification to ensure that students closer to graduation or with university pre-approved special situations will be given higher registration priority (similar to past registration processes)," the email said.