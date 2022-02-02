When the Attorney General and director of the Office of Management and Budget charge you to fulfill a duty to your country, you do it. Even when that duty asks you to do the seemingly impossible – assign a dollar amount to a life lost in 9/11.
“What is a life worth?” asked Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Washington D.C. attorney Kenneth Feinberg in Tuesday night’s renewal of the Presidential Lecture Series. The two met in Loeb Playhouse for an evening discussion on law, politics and philosophy.
Feinberg has been described by the NY Times as the nation’s leading expert on victim compensation funds, being tapped for high-publicity cases such as the Virginia Tech shooting, the BP Deep Horizon oil spill, and most famously, the 9/11 attacks.
Daniels and Feinberg met when Daniels, serving as director of the Office of Management and Budget and then-Attorney General John Ashcroft interviewed Feinberg to design and administer the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. Feinberg went on to serve as Special Master of the fund for 33 months pro bono.
“In all these programs, I don’t call them for the job, they call me,” Feinberg said. “I really am in debt to Mr. Daniels for asking me to design the fund back then.”
“Let me make this clear, no one is in debt except the people who received relief from the fund,” Daniels said.
At the time, no one knew how large the allotted sum was supposed to be, how it would be calculated, or the eligibility criteria.
It was Feinberg’s job to work all these things out, but according to him, “the most debilitating part of the job is the emotion.”
He spoke individually with each eligible victim or relative of a victim in the attacks. Feinberg said that in the beginning, he had made mistakes in comforting and assessing the needs of these people.
“With empathy, the less you say, the better,” he said.
He told a story of a widowed woman who came up to his office and demanded her share of $2 million from the 9/11 fund within the next 10 weeks. At first, he tried to reason with her, explaining the necessary time needed for such a large sum to be processed, until she told him the reason: She was terminally ill with cancer and had less than three months to live and needed to secure the money for her soon-to-be orphaned children.
“We headed down to the treasury that day and we had the check sped up so it could get to her. Eight weeks later, she passed away,” he said.
In the end, the fund paid over $7 billion in public taxpayer money to over 5,300 people who either died or were injured in 9/11. Of all the eligible families that could apply, 97% did so.
Feinberg has written two books of his own, half-memoir, half-legal philosophy, which became the subject of the 2020 Netflix film “Worth” starring Michael Keaton. He is currently working on a few studies on COVID-19-related legal matters, but as there has been no fund created to address the victims of the disease, he is not especially focused on the pandemic.
“We tried to use the fund to make the person as whole as possible, even if their loved one is gone, to try and do the best to pick up their pieces and continue with life again.”