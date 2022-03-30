Former ambassador to the United Nations, Kip Tom, will visit Purdue as part of the Presidential Dialogue.
Tom, who served as ambassador for Food and Agriculture based in Rome from 2019 to 2021, will speak as a part of Agriculture week, which takes place from April 4 to 8.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels will moderate the discussion. They will cover topics ranging from Tom’s time as an ambassador to his experiences in agriculture.
The program will take place at 6 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall on April 5.