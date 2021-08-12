Purdue officials remind students that Friday is the deadline to submit proof of their vaccination before coming back to campus.
"Reinforcing the need for each individual to take personal responsibility to protect themselves, others and the community, the key to upholding the Protect Purdue Pledge going forward will be choosing to be vaccinated and submitting valid proof by Friday," according to a Purdue news release, "or taking part in routine surveillance testing, which will begin on Aug. 23 and could be as frequent as weekly."
Meanwhile, those on campus should brace for its largest incoming class in history and plan accordingly for heavier pedestrian and vehicular traffic during move-in days, as well as throughout orientation programming.
Purdue’s West Lafayette students attending Boiler Gold Rush International (BGRi) and/or Boiler Gold Rush (BGR) will move into their University housing from Saturday through Tuesday. BGR/BGRi programming will follow the rest of the week.
Move-in for returning students will begin on Aug. 20.
During move-in days, the central campus area will experience slightly heavier traffic that may cause delays or disruptions to normal business for those working on campus. The most affected areas will include U.S. 231 from Martin Jischke Drive to Airport Road; Stadium Avenue between Northwestern Avenue and McCormick Road; Martin Jischke Drive from U.S. 231 to Nimitz Drive (en route to the Discovery Parking Lot); Third Street from Russell Street to McCormick Road; and all side roads in the vicinity of residence halls.
BGR staff will be operating golf carts within the following boundaries: Cherry Lane to the North, Northwestern Avenue to the East, Harrison Street to the South, and McCormick Road to the West. Golf cart drivers have been instructed to avoid operating on sidewalks and bike paths; in the event that no other route is available, carts must yield to pedestrians and bicyclists and obey all signage, a news release said.
Several areas will be posted and enforced as no parking/tow away zones. Families will be instructed to park at the McCutcheon Parking Garage, North Cary Lot, Co-Rec ABC lot, and University Street Parking Garage. BGR/BGRi participants who are living off campus will check in for BGR/BGRi at the Co-Rec and may park there during the day throughout the orientation program.
More than 8,400 incoming Purdue students are expected to participate in BGR/BGRi, including about 200 second-year students who participated in Purdue's fully online orientation experience during their first year.