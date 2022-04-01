Routine surveillance testing will be suspended starting today, according to a Protect Purdue email sent Friday.
The change was made in response to Purdue’s low number of cases and high vaccinated population, the email reads.
“The campus community is now 90% vaccinated and, according to our medical team, our overall immunity is in excess of 92%,” the email said.
As part of the Protect Purdue Plan, students had the choice to get vaccinated or participate in routine surveillance testing. Since March 18, Purdue routine surveillance has tested more than 2,000 people with a 0.3% positivity rate, according to the email.
Routine testing will be reinstated if there is a change in circumstances, such as a rise in cases or the emergence of a new variant.
On-demand targeted testing will continue for individuals and groups where potential spread of infection is possible and case numbers might be growing.
Wastewater surveillance testing for COVID-19 in collaboration with West Lafayette will continue and vaccines and boosters will continue to be available at no cost at Purdue’s campus vaccine clinic.