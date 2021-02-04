The Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center is planning a virtual and in-person Lunar New Year’s Gala to welcome the year of the Ox.
The gala will be streamed on Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This program, modeled after China Central Television’s Lunar New Year’s Gala, will comprise performances from multiple student organizations. This year, the AAARCC has also partnered with the Tippecanoe County Public Library to host a storytime event for children.
“We will have members of the AAARCC’s Lion Dance Team performing, and we will also have a guest performer: singer and actress Cathy Ang,” said Pamela Sari, director of the AAARCC.
Sari said students will be decorating the AAARCC, and people can visit and enjoy these decorations on Feb. 13. People will also be able to pick up craft kits and recipes to follow along with the program at home.
Makkie Neuhouser, a program assistant, will be performing as the front of the lion.
“The entire team has worked extremely hard to produce as part of Purdue’s Lunar New Year celebrations,” Neuhouser said.
Michael Li, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management, choreographed a dance to a mashup between two songs by popular Chinese artists NoNo and Vava. He will be performing with five other students.
“I thought this would be cool because both tracks feature traditional Chinese instruments,” Li said.
In previous years, the AARCC planned events that were held at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center. People were able to visit different cultural booths and discuss their plans for celebrating the new year. One of these events was a winter formal, hosted by the Vietnamese Student Association. This event is now scheduled to be held virtually in April.
Erin Tao, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, said the Lunar New Year celebrations on campus are pared down compared to the celebrations in Asia.
“My relatives in Malaysia go all out for their celebrations,” Tao said. “Everything is on a much larger scale, and everyone is on break — people are off from school and work.”
“Usually in America, we eat food like dumplings, and watch the celebration on CCTV,” Li added. “But in China, people come together to set off fireworks and take time to prepare traditional dishes; it is a very warm and welcoming feeling, celebrating the beginning of the new year.”
Sari said he hopes the Asian American communities at Purdue know they are not alone, despite being unable to host larger celebrations because of COVID-19.
“We want to be sure the Purdue community understands that this is such a difficult time for many,” Sari said. “Hopefully the different celebrations led by student organizations this year can help people celebrate and let them know that although we are distanced physically, our hearts can still be warmed and united together.”
Participants can RSVP to the event on the AAARCC website to receive a link to the event.