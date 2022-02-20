Purdue’s Japanese Student Association hosted a mochi pounding event where students made traditional Japanese mochi snacks in the Krach Leadership Center on Saturday.
Mochi, also known as Mochitsuki, is a snack created from rice that is then pounded and molded into a rice cake.
JSA started hosting events to introduce Purdue students to Japanese culture, while also showcasing important information on bilingual careers, internships and study abroads. Mochi pounding is an annual event, but this is the first time they have been able to host it since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s one of the biggest events in Japan,” said Chisa Zensho, a senior in the College of Science and the president of JSA. She said because this is such an important tradition in Japan, the club wanted to share the culture with Purdue students as well.
Mochi is a sweet rice that is steamed to a soft consistency before being pounded in a mortar called anusu. The pounding method can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the amount being made. JSA members held three sessions of mochi pounding, each about an hour long. One person hand-mixes the rice dough while the other pounds it with a wooden mallet called a kine. The continuous pounding soon results in a rice-cake texture that can be enjoyed in different ways.
“The process takes time, dedication and lots of patience,” JSA stated in an Instagram post.
The event was open to the public, bringing dozens to gather in line and wait for this popular dish. Samruddhi Tawade, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, and her friends were among the many in line. Tawade said this was her first time attending one of JSA’s events and she heard of it through instagram.
“I’ve had mochi a couple of times, but mostly with ice cream,” Tawade said. “It’s really good.”
JSA members led the pounding demonstration, and attendees were welcomed to give it a try. Participants ate pre-packaged mochi instead of the mochi they hand-made because of COVID-19 protocols.
Students had the option of adding differewnt flavors to their pre-packaged mochi. Rika Wang, a sophomore in Krannert School of Management, was one of the JSA members helping out in this section.
“I like kinako, which is like soybean powder and brown sugar syrup,” Wang, one of the board members in charge of career information and recruitment, said. “Those two go great together.”
The event also had a couple traditional games and activities people could participate in, including calligraphy and a card game known as Karuta. Matthew Suzuki, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture, said sometimes Karuta can get pretty competitive, but it’s fun to watch. Suzuki joined the JSA his freshman year and is a board member that provides career information and recruiting for students who would like to work in Japan.
“Becoming a member of the board was really important for me,” Suzuki said. “You get to know all of the members of the board pretty closely, they’re all super kind.”
Suzuki said it’s heartwarming to see people enjoy these traditional activities in West Lafayette.
“It’s very, very far from Japan,” he said, “but even all the way out here, people are able to enjoy Japanese culture, and I think that’s really awesome.”
According to Zensho, JSA offers membership distribution at their events where people are able to join. This was seen on Saturday, with students being moved by the event and opportunity JSA provided.
Julian Carroll, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts, was one of the newest members to join on Saturday.
“I just like to immerse myself in (Japanese) culture a lot,” Carroll said. “It’s really pretty.”
Carroll said volunteers at the Japanese Festival that is hosted yearly in his hometown of St. Louis, helping to cook different Japanese dishes from Okonomiyaki to Yakisoba. He found the organization on a club list located on one of Purdue’s websites last year and after taking some more Japanese courses he decided to join.
Zensho said JSA is like a family – one with about 100 members. It is something she’ll miss after graduating, since many of her friends are also members.
Students can find out more about JSA by visiting its BoilerLink page or by going to “purduejsa” on Facebook and Instagram.