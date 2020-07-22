Purdue will likely not disclose the specific buildings or majors of Boilermakers who test positive for the virus, the University’s legal counsel said on Wednesday.
During a provost presentation on facility safety and contact tracing, Purdue officials discussed the upcoming tracing system, how Purdue will label high-risk individuals and how the University will disseminate that information.
Contact tracing on campus
The identity of those who test positive will remain as confidential as possible, Cherise Hall, associate provost for finance and administration, said during the livestream.
Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer for the Protect Purdue Health Center, said case managers will interview individuals who test positive and then, using a proximity system, identify others who may be at risk. The system will be referred to as the “Protect Purdue Proximity System,” according to Hall, and the privacy of students is an integral part of the system.
Hall said the system will account for four different factors when considering who may be at higher risk of having been exposed to the virus: living risk, classroom risk, dining risk and proximity risk.
“Protect Purdue Proximity System would then generate a daily report that will be given to the manual contact tracers,” Hall said, “and then they can quickly contact those individuals. They’ll have a list to start from, and then they can determine through their analysis what a true high-risk contact is.”
The system was designed with consultation from cybersecurity professor Eugene Spafford and the Center for Education and Research in Information Assurance and Security. Spafford, working alongside the CERIAS team, reviewed the privacy practices and is supportive of the University’s intentions moving forward, Hall said.
“We pulled in already existing data elements to define significant contacts,” Hall said. “We’re not actually tracking faculty, staff and students’ actual location. The name of the individual (who) has tested positive will not be shared, nor will the kind of contact or location be shared.”
Hall said the system was mainly created to quicken the contact tracing process by helping to identify strangers who have been exposed to each other.
Contact tracing won’t just be used for students, Hall said. The University is considering ways to collect information from those who conduct research labs together, as well as faculty and staff who regularly meet with students in person.
“We hope that we can use the system to identify potential hot spots where multiple positive cases have shown up,” she said.
Just because students share a class with someone who tested positive doesn't necessarily mark them as high risk, Hall noted. Manual contact tracers determine risk dependent on numerous factors, such as classroom square footage and the number of students in each classroom. Rooms that present enhanced risk are given additional weight in the system, Hall said.
Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy, said levels of risk also depend on what a student was doing, how long the student was around others and whether they wore a mask. "Aerosolizing" activities, for example, spread more disease particles and increase the likelihood of transmission.
Data dashboard for the campus community
Purdue likely will not segment positive cases by major or building, said Trent Klingerman, chief privacy officer for Purdue's Office of Legal Counsel. The categories are too narrow, he said, and risk exposing the identities of individuals who contract the virus.
David Broecker, chief innovation and collaboration officer at Purdue Research Foundation, said that eventually, there will be a "dashboard" for general information regarding cases.
"It will contain information about testing, the number of positives, the number of negatives, many of the things that you see reported at the state level as well as the county level," Broecker said. "That's going to more or less be the basis for our reporting."
Ramirez acknowledged that COVID-19 tests examine only a single point in time. But he said it's crucial, regardless, to test all students before they return to campus to prevent an initial influx in cases.
"We know there's going to be infection," Ramirez said. "It's just how can we manage that as best as possible. So we started to look around and speak to lab partners, and we identified that it would be feasible for us to test our students before they come on campus by mailing a kit to these individuals."
Ramirez said the Protect Purdue Health Center will continue to update its processes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues additional guidance. Information about how to sign up for telehealth testing will be released in an email within the next week.