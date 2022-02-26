Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, Purdue Pete and 241 other participants plunged into 45 degree water and raised over $40,000 dollars for the Indiana Special Olympics, who held its annual Polar Plunge fundraising event at Lambert Fieldhouse on Saturday.
The Indiana Special Olympics is a non-profit that aims to empower individuals with disabilities. The Polar Plunge is their signature fundraising event. The West Lafayette Fire Department set up two large pools for the event, along with a tent that hosed down participants as they ran through.
Event co-chair David Joest says that the tent was a recent addition. West Lafayette High School hosted the Polar Plunge for 2021, and this is the first time they have held the event at Lambert Fieldhouse since the start of the pandemic. The location change inspired them to get creative with the equipment they use.
“It’s a product of 2020,” Joest said. “The pools are what we used originally and we are glad to have them back. But the tent and hose option is better for those with mobility issues.”
Roswarski is a long-time Polar Plunge participant and he was the first to get hosed down for the event.
“I actually went two times,” Roswarski said, “A lady asked if I could do it again so she could get a picture.
“This is such a wonderful cause. I’m always happy to participate.”
Dave Novotney, a graduate student in Purdue Polytechnic Institute said this was his first year participating, but he made the plunge twice with his dog Vlad.
“It was great, and it’s for a really good cause,” Novotney said. “It’s a good bonding experience you have to take advantage of if you’re in Indiana.”
Around 50 volunteers ran the event inside the gymnasium. Some ran tables offering snacks to plungers and volunteers, while others ran tables selling Special Olympics merchandise.
There was also a silent auction, where prizes included basketballs signed by Purdue basketball head coaches Matt Painter and Katie Gearlds.
Kevin McDougle and his wife Bonnie have been volunteering for the Polar Plunge for nearly 15 years. The couple got involved through their daughter Christina, 40, who is a Special Olympics athlete.
“The event went great,” McDougle said. “We had a great turnout and raised a lot of money.”
“It was a vast improvement now that things are back to normal.” Bonnie said. “I even saw some brave souls run through the tent and then jump in the pool.”
Ryan Trusler, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management, and Owen Walbaum, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, are from Circle Pines Cooperative. They were joined by around 20 of their house-mates and were one of many such student organizations present.
“Feels good to raise money for a good cause,” Walbaum said.
“It was very cold,” Trusler said. “But it’s a good experience.”