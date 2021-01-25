IU medical students on Purdue’s campus are being enlisted to administer coronavirus vaccines in an effort to hasten a process that has so far lagged behind expected timelines.
“As we have seen so far across the country, vaccine rollout is not happening as fast as we want it to,” said Claire Marks, a second-year student at the Indiana University School of Medicine on Purdue’s campus. “Part of this is that we do not have enough shots to vaccinate everyone right this second. Of the shots we do have in supply, about 50% have been given, so we are not being efficient about it.”
With so many people signing up to receive the vaccine, Marks said, a shortage of providers has necessitated that students fill in supply gaps.
Marks was trained over the summer and now gives injections to patients at IU Health Arnett, one of two vaccination sites in Tippecanoe County. The other site is in the Tippecanoe County Mall, at the location of the former H.H. Gregg store.
There are 42 certified students, according to Dr. Gregory Loomis, an associate professor of neurosurgery at the IU School of Medicine. Thirty to 35 of these students have been working multiple shifts to give vaccinations.
“We are going to be needing a lot more vaccinators, and sophomore, junior and senior nursing students will be volunteering at these facilities,” Loomis said.
Purdue has been designated as a COVID-19 vaccination site and will begin administering immunizations when doses becomes available to students.
It has not been confirmed when the more than 320,000 college students in Indiana will have access to the vaccine, though they are considered a critical population in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
At IU Health Arnett, six patients, who qualify because they are either 65 years or older or first responders, are scheduled for vaccination every 10 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Marks said.
“In a four-hour shift, we’ll get about 40 to 50 patients through one station,” Marks said. “The goal is one patient every 10 minutes.”
In the August workshop hosted by the Purdue School of Nursing, Marks said she learned to administer deltoid intramuscular injections and practiced by shooting needles filled with saline solution into fellow students.
“It’s one thing to learn about it and know something theoretically versus getting to practice,” she said.
Based on conversations with patients, Marks said, her training seems to have paid off.
“I get about half of my patients telling me they didn’t even feel it — including the Moderna vaccine, which is, in theory, slightly more painful because of viscosity and needle size,” Marks said.
The vaccine has been a “glimmer of hope” for patients who have received the vaccine, Marks said, a sign that the end of the pandemic could be nearer than its beginning.
“With the older folks,” she added, “I frequently get the question of, ‘When can so-and-so come and get it? I just want to see my grandkids!’”
Marks said she has found the experience in the field to be a refreshing break from coursework. Interacting with patients in preclinical years is a rarity for medical students, she said.
Before she began giving doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, Marks herself was immunized. The sore arm and slight headache the shot induced were outweighed by the relief and gratitude she felt, she said.
Her tip: Don’t be alarmed by side effects, especially not after a second vaccination.
“The second vaccination usually has higher rates of side effects, but that’s good,” she said. “It’s a sign that your immune system is doing exactly what we want it to do.”