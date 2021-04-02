Purdue released initial details for commencement ceremonies in a Thursday press release, which includes graduates' ticket allotments, procession times and COVID-19 protocols.
Undergraduate candidates, professional candidates and master’s degree candidates will participate in a ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 15 in Ross-Ade Stadium. Candidates should check in at Lambert Fieldhouse based on the schedule that has been published on the commencement website.
Candidates will line up in Parking Lot A starting at 7:15 a.m. The processional will begin at 8:45 a.m. for the 4,679 undergraduate candidates, 213 professional candidates and 612 master’s candidates.
The Graduate School will have its doctoral ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 16 in Elliott Hall of Music. Candidates will need to check in at the Armory's north entrance starting at 8:30 a.m. The processional will begin at 9:10 a.m. for the 198 doctoral candidates.
Tickets will be released the week of May 10. All guests of candidates in the Ross-Ade ceremonies will need to follow the Ross-Ade Stadium bag check as well as follow the stadium's clear-bag policy. Limited-seating that meets standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act will be available. Parking and shuttle service details for both ceremonies will be released closer to commencement.
Graduate School guests at Elliott Hall of Music will need to have bags checked before entering the building.
Purdue is distributing a maximum of two guest tickets per candidate. Because of the pandemic, guests will need to adhere to assigned seating at the stadium and Elliott Hall of Music. Tickets cannot be transferred to others, though both ceremonies will be livestreamed.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels will speak at the May 15 ceremony and Purdue Provost Jay Akridge will speak at the May 16 ceremony.
“We are excited to have the ability to have two commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments and next giant leaps of Boilermakers,” said Chris Pass, senior assistant registrar, in the release. “Our large commencement working group has been working nonstop in planning the ceremonies and various details needed to make these events special for the Class of 2021.
The ceremonies will be held in accordance with Protect Purdue event and visitor guidelines that have been amended for commencement week. Any additional specific health and safety information will be communicated closer to the ceremony.
For more information, visit Purdue's commencement website.