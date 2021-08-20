Reservations will no longer be required for entry into the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, according to an email sent by Purdue Recreation and Wellness Friday afternoon.
Implemented during the pandemic, students were required to book time slots in advance to enter the CoRec. Slots were available in limited numbers and could only be booked for the next three days, leading to students being unable to find slots at select times.
However, reservations will still be required for the climbing wall and Group X classes, per the email. In accordance with Protect Purdue policy, masks will be required at all times while inside the CoRec, regardless of vaccination status.