The 2022 Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence in Educational Service has been presented to John Baugh, director of agricultural services and regulations for the Purdue University College of Agriculture.
Baugh’s career began in 1972 when he took a job with Indiana Farm Bureau’s commodity and legislative departments lobbying for and promoting agriculture through livestock, carcass evaluation and meat programs, according to a Purdue news release. Since joining Purdue’s College of Agriculture in 1995, his work was also behind legislation involving hemp production, pesticide regulations, and research and Extension funding.
In his nomination letter, Mark LeBlanc, Indiana state chemist and seed commissioner, wrote that he has witnessed Baugh’s influence and impact at the Statehouse and with industry partners.
“His understanding of current laws and regulations paired with his willingness to listen to the needs of stakeholders across the state allows my office and others to build and implement programs that are impactful,” LeBlanc said in the release. “I do not think there is a community across the state that John has not visited or helped at some point in his career.”
In a letter supporting LeBlanc’s nomination, Willie Reed, dean of Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said Baugh consistently demonstrates an understanding and strong commitment to the land-grant mission and deeply cares about Indiana’s citizens.
“He emulates the same commitment to the well-being and progress of rural Indiana as President Hovde did over his 25 years as president of Purdue University,” Reed said in the release. “I have yet to meet an individual at Purdue who knows Indiana as well as John.”
Baugh said receiving the award is humbling and noted his career achievements have been in part due to people from all over the state working together toward a common goal.