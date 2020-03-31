Voting for Purdue Student Government's 2020 election began Sunday night, and will last until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The Exponent did a Q&A with the two groups running for PSG's executive branch. Assata Gilmore and Mason Merkel are running for the presidential spot, with Hannah Walter and Martina Macaggi as their running mates, respectively.
What changes would you like to implement if you were elected?
Assata: I would like to see a change in the way we utilize our budget in that more money goes directly to students and their respective organizations. The process of applying for (student organization and fee advisory board) grants can be quite daunting, so we intend to start a PSG grant that would go toward funding smaller organization events, food, and other low costs for groups that are in need. We hope to contribute money to the ACE Campus Food Pantry as they look for a more accessible location as well as setting aside funds for a winter clothing closet to help those in need when the temperature starts to drop. We also intend to dedicate 10% of the PSG budget to a student crisis fund. This was a direct result of the recent pandemic but would be available for any student to apply at any time and would give us the ability to help those in emergency situations year-round.
Hannah: I would like to continue my focus on student rights. Specifically, I would like to work with University Senate to implement a policy that requires professors to give periodic grade updates to students throughout the semester. We would also like to continue to advocate for increased civics participation, especially with the upcoming election in November, by encouraging the use of tools such as Turbo-vote and tabling for voter registration and absentee ballots. We hope to work toward hosting sustainable sporting events at Ross-Ade (Stadium) and Mackey Arena.
Mason: From personal experience, there’s a big problem where PSG doesn’t use its power and funding to empower students or student organizations. That’s part of the reason why I joined. That includes leveling the playing field for all genders and sexualities by working with our supporter the Period Project, expanding funding and collaboration with student organizations, increasing opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation with our supporter the Anvil Entrepreneurship Hub, collaborating closely with Greek Life with emphasis on non-traditional multicultural houses and giving strength to students' voices in university decision-making.
As environmental and ecological engineering students, we’re passionate about creating a sustainable future that everyone can agree with in this climate emergency. A common misconception is that recycling is the solution; it is nowhere near the solution. We must go carbon neutral by 2030, increase food waste drop-off sites, and increase vegan and vegetarian food options in dining courts. This is based on my experience this semester starting the Purdue Carbon Neutrality movement with the awesome help of the Student Sustainability Council, Boilers for Bernie, and many others to make Purdue part of the solution. With Martina as the president of the Student Sustainability Council, and the help of many other groups in this campaign, we can do this.
Martina: We want to change many things on Purdue's campus for the better. In the arena of student rights, we want to change four main issues: mental health, marijuana decriminalization at Purdue, student safety and diversity.
Mental health: We really want to emphasize that we are all about taking action over raising awareness. I think a misconception a lot of us students have is that it’s up to us to fix our mental health resources. It’s not. It's the Purdue administration’s job to use their vast resources to prioritize mental health, which is what we want to push for. In the spirit of action over awareness, we plan to advocate for the increase of CAPS therapists and the rise of a graduate-student-run clinic providing free and fast initial assessments.
Pandemic response: We would like it included that our campaign is 100% backing the COVID-19 petition drafted by YDSA and Boilers for Bernie, and plan to work with them and advocate for all clauses specified in the petition: (https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/we-demand-purdue-university-make-these-changes-in-response-to-covid-19/).
Sexual assault prevention: Improve the prevention of sexual assault rather than reacting to it after it happens, and provide more support for survivors.
Sexual health: We want to increase awareness of resources available to students on campus (GYT Days, free condoms, etc.).
Food insecurity: We want to destigmatize food insecurity and make food pantries more accessible.
Marijuana decriminalization: We want to change the severity of the punishment at Purdue for marijuana use and destigmatize its medical usage.
Diversity: Increase representation of minority groups in PSG, especially multicultural centers, and create future diversity in PSG through high school outreach.
What have you learned from being in PSG and on campus?
Assata: I have learned that it is not about being a well-rounded person, but being a part of a well-rounded team. Everyone has their own strengths and I believe the best outcomes are developed when people are able to tap into their passions and strengths. We had so many incredible students within the organization this year who were able to do this and produce some amazing initiatives. I hope to continue building an environment that highlights what I learned this year and fosters community, collaborative leadership and sustainable advocacy.
Hannah: I have learned to not doubt the power of your voice through PSG and to be persistent. Over this past school year, I spent August through March working on a revised class-absence policy to better accommodate students in times of grief, military absence, jury duty and family leave. While it took countless meetings and revisions, with determination and collaboration, it passed this past Monday in University Senate and will become effective this summer. Sometimes you will face setbacks when advocating for the issues you believe in, but do not give up. Helping even one student makes your work worth it. I have also seen that there is great power in working together as a unified campus and collaborating with student organizations from all across campus.
Mason: After being in PSG for a year now, I’ve met many great people. The people are highly supportive of each person’s goals, anything is possible, and I highly encourage everyone to join. There are multiple things currently wrong with the organization, but many things right with its mission, and if you want something fixed, you should join PSG, not leave.
Martina: Winning the election will be my first time being on PSG; I will provide an outsider perspective to what I currently see as a very self-serving organization. Being on campus has taught me that, although students come from extremely different backgrounds and have different outlooks on the world, at the end of the day we all seem to agree when it comes to what matters most: student rights and creating an environment in which every student can thrive.
How do you plan to get students involved with PSG?
Assata: We intend to get students involved with PSG by increasing the opportunities for interaction. To start the year, we will invite the executive boards of all student organizations on a retreat to foster innovative ideas and plans of collaboration for the year. Throughout the semester, we plan to host several QPR, Safe Zone and Trans Inclusion trainings that will be open to the public. With an FSCL committee within our board of directors, we hope to build relationships and create partnerships within the Greek community. Finally, we intend to host at various locations on campus to make ourselves more accessible to students. For more information on how we hope to get more involved on campus, go to our website, gilmorewalter2020.com.
Hannah: This past school year, PSG Senate revitalized the Senate Associate Program. This program allows students to be involved in the process of bill and resolution writing and be fully immersed into the legislative branch. We hope to promote this program to involve more students in these processes. Additionally, we aim to host “lunch & learns” during the fall semester for students to learn about PSG and the ways they can be involved and a fall semester retreat for executive members of all student organizations. The goal of the fall retreat is to bring the leadership of student orgs together in one space to collaborate with each other and to unify their goals for the school year. This will also provide an opportunity for PSG to know the needs of organizations so we can come alongside them throughout the school year.
Mason and Martina: The current administration has taken steps to bring transparency, such as posting meeting notes and footage, but not many students go to the website to watch that stuff. We need to hold heavily publicized town halls each month in a public place, like Krach (Leadership Center) or a residence hall, where students can bring their questions. We also need to provide funding and collaboration to clubs when we want to solve a problem, not put it all on a small student government committee. That way, we have a greater diversity of ideas, talents, and outreach. That’s how we’ll get students involved actively, rather than passively.
What changes would you like to see in PSG?
Assata: I would like to see increased opportunities for students within the organization to interact with Purdue administration as well as a more informative and expansive website and social media platform. Increased access to administration allows our members to pursue their passions and represent their constituents with more autonomy. By having a website and social media page that keeps students up to date on our initiatives, it will be easier to gain feedback and interact throughout the year.
Hannah: I would like to make known the opportunities for students not in PSG to be involved in the organization, for example, through ad-hoc committees. These committees typically form to examine a topic of interest to students, such as housing, sexual-assault prevention, mental health, etc. We would also like to see increased collaboration with student organizations, especially those who are newer to campus or smaller and could benefit from a PSG grant.
Mason and Martina: We believe that PSG needs some changes for itself. Did you know that the president and vice president each get paid a $750 stipend? And that PSG’s budget is $110,000? Many campaign on the buzzwords of transparency and student connection but never enact the changes. We have a record of making students’ voices heard. The biggest change we need is a fresh administration, not a repeat of last year’s administration.
How have or how will you respond to this pandemic, and has it shifted any of your ideas of what’s important for students?
Assata: As vice president of Purdue Student Government, I have been working with Jo (Boileau, president) to put together several initiatives to help students. All of our efforts are still in the process of gaining approval, but be on the lookout for a campus-wide email in the next few days. In terms of our campaign, we have compiled many resources for students on our website and put together a proposal for a PSG-sponsored crisis fund. This experience has made me quite aware at how rigid the rules are in terms of PSG finances, and the crisis fund would give us the ability to help students in a much faster and more impactful way.
Hannah: This school year is coming to a close in a way I don’t think anyone expected, which has certainly encouraged us to remain flexible. There is no better time than now for students and organizations to unite to advocate for the needs of students. We have responded by providing a list of helpful resources regarding COVID-19 on our campaign website, gilmorewalter2020.com. We are also exploring how to ensure emergency funds are readily available to students in crisis without having students jump through complicated hoops to get the help they need.
Mason: We’re extremely lucky to have a public health specialist, working with Purdue on the coronavirus, on our campaign team; he’s been a driving force in our policies for overall better epidemic response plans. Due to the new circumstances, we used part of our campaign budget to buy food and menstrual products for the local homeless shelter. Similarly, we believe, with the $10,000-20,000 leftover in the PSG budget every year, that careful funding and planning must go into preparing students for another epidemic. We thank all students for their sacrifices because many don’t have the luxuries and privileges that others have in this crisis.
Martina: Along with what our campaign is doing, I am personally involved in the College Climate Coalition group, an intercollegiate organization working to get a response from our respective administrations regarding climate change. We have now begun working on a disorientation guide that explains how each college has handled the pandemic (i.e. workers' rights, student housing); this will hopefully inspire the Purdue administration to make a similarly effective plan.