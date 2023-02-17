When an elevator stops working in an academic building, most students can use stairs to get to their classes. But for Isabel Reynolds, it’s impossible.
“If you're in a building that has one elevator and the elevator is out and your class is not on that floor, there's nothing that can be done,” the senior in the College of Liberal Arts said.
Reynolds is one of the 3,519 disabled students on campus, according to the Disability Resource Center’s annual report in the 2021-2022 academic year.
Reynolds, who uses she/they pronouns, said they use mobility aids, either crutches or a power wheelchair to get around campus. They said Purdue needs to make its campus safer and more accessible for disabled students.
Of Purdue’s 152 campus buildings, 21 are inaccessible or partially accessible, according to the 2015 campus accessibility guide.
According to the guide, for a building to be considered accessible, it must have a ramped entrance, at least 32 inches wide doorways for classrooms, one elevator for buildings of more than one story and it must be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Some of these buildings include residence halls like Meredith, Harrison and Windsor.
All new facilities and major building renovations are constructed to comply with current accessibility standards, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email.
“Over the past few fiscal years, the university has completed numerous projects to enhance accessibility in buildings on campus,” Doty said. “Some examples include projects completed in Earhart and Shreve residence halls, Mechanical Engineering Building and Wetherill Laboratory that enhanced accessibility in restrooms.”
Doty said Purdue follows standards set by federal and Indiana building codes.
Reynolds said they believe the priority for Purdue should be to get students to class, activities and university functions. More importantly, the burden of responsibility for accessibility should be taken off the students and should be put onto the university itself.
Even accessing toilets can be challenging. In some buildings, no signs are posted around to indicate where the accessible toilets are, they said.
“If you've ever had a chemistry lab in Brown (Hall), when you go in there, there are no signs on any of the floors.”
Randall Ward, the director of the Disability Resource Center, said students can contact the DRC when there is a new physical access problem.
“For example, a door opener not working. We will submit an online ‘Report an Accessibility concern’ form, on behalf of the student or encourage them to,” he said. “We want to assure a report is submitted so it can get repaired.”
For Ryan Branstetter, using the city bus can be a challenge, especially when riders sit on seats reserved for disabled people.
“I have had issues on the bus, I've walked on the bus with my cane and no one moved out of the disabled seating,” the senior in the College of Science said. “I've had to ask people to leave and they will throw a fit about it.
“One time no one moved for me and I almost fell because I had to stand.”
Branstetter said sometimes people will stare or roll their eyes when asked to leave the disabled seating. People have been “kind of ugly about it” because they didn’t want to stand in a crowded bus.
Reynolds and Branstetter are both part of the Disabled Student Union, an organization that aims to “bring students together in order to identify and address collective issues faced by the disabled community of Purdue and the world at large,” according to its Boilerlink page.
The president of DSU, August Trepanier, who uses they/them pronouns, said the club has had several discussions about ableism giving them a way to understand their experiences. Ableism is the discrimination against people with disabilities.
“I hope that we can really challenge what is normal and acceptable,” they said. “I think establishing exclusivity at Purdue and making it like, ‘If you don't survive here, it is your fault’ (is wrong).”
Ward said the DRC has a designated staff member as a liaison with the DSU.
“It is always helpful for the DRC to get feedback from students who identify as disabled,” he said in an email. “The early disability rights movement adopted the mantra ‘nothing about us, without us.’”
In the classroom
Inaccessibility for disabled students continues in the classroom.
Disabled students can request for accommodations when “there are aspects of the instruction or design of your courses that result in barriers to (their) inclusion,” according to DRC’s website. Accommodations can include but are not limited to having extended time or having breaks during exams.
Reynolds said accommodations can be really inconsistent as it depends on the goodwill of professors.
“We're going through a rigorous STEM institution, so there's this belief that accommodations make school easier, it makes them less rigorous,” they said. “And a lot of professors are then very unwilling to give accommodations.”
Anthropology Professor Sherylyn Briller, who teaches classes in critical disability studies, said newly hired professors go through basic orientation to learn about resources like the DRC.
“Those are more basic steps,” Briller said, “That's quite different than implementing and enacting those things which can take more know-how and understanding.”
Ward said the DRC receives frequent calls from staff asking to learn about implementing an accommodation they get on the course accessibility letter.
“If a student should find an instructor is not putting in place their accommodations, the student should contact their Access Consultant immediately,” Ward said in an email. “Our Course Accessibility Letter has a statement that if either the student or instructor have questions on how to implement the accommodations listed, they should contact the Access Consultant/DRC.”
Emotional isolation
Trepanier said disabled students feel isolated.
“I feel (abandoned) by the fact that Purdue does not invest in you as a disabled person,” they said.
Reynolds said they would like to go to more events on campus, but it feels “exhausting” for them, especially when they get to an event late.
“When you're a little late with a power chair, going into a classroom, they're going to pull chairs out of the way or move things around,” they said. “I just want to be there and maybe meet people.
“It is exhausting advocating for yourself when you just want to drop in. But it becomes a whole a whole ordeal and that is exhausting.”
A cultural issue
Professor Briller said the topic of an accessible campus is a “cultural issue,” and everyone needs to be interested in having an inclusive educational environment.
“I think it starts with everyone caring about it. It's not an issue of disabled students, disabled faculty, disabled people, it's everything,” Briller said. “To me, it's everybody's issue.”
The cultural issue stems from the idea that in the United States, interdependence is not valued as much, Briller said. These values are then reflected in physical spaces including college campuses.
“Our culture is quite youth-oriented,” she said. “(There is a) sort of false idea that youth, health, mobility and physical vigor, are all things that go together, which isn't necessarily true or right,” she said.
Branstetter said that accommodations are not just for disabled people but it does help make campus a safer place.
“It's just been far too long that students with disabilities have always been an afterthought,” Branstetter said. “We've always just been an afterthought, and the way our classes and the buildings are designed.
“Our entire existence is an afterthought.”