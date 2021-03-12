Purdue’s Emergency Preparedness and Planning Office will conduct a campuswide voluntary tornado drill at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The test is part of the National Weather Service’s “Severe Weather Preparedness Week” as designated by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to a news release. The National Weather Service, in conjunction with statewide agencies, will test communication systems around the state.
As part of Purdue’s test, multiple warning systems will be activated at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The systems that will be activated include the All Hazard Outdoor Emergency Warning Sirens (intended to warn those outdoors only), text messaging, Twitter (@purdueemergency), desktop popup alert, alert beacon activation, some digital signs and the Boiler TV Emergency Alerting System layers of the Purdue Alert notification system.
If there is any chance of severe weather anywhere in Indiana that day, the special test will be canceled.
Building deputies and other building leaders are encouraged to take this opportunity to practice and test their building emergency plans by organizing a shelter-in-place drill. Such a drill is designed to ensure building occupants know what to do in an emergency, ensure that there is adequate space in shelter-in-place locations and test the functionality of weather radios, computers and other communication devices.
In event of a shelter-in-place situation, all Protect Purdue guidelines apply to the extent practical in this situation – wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash hands when safe to do so.
Purdue is located in a county with the highest number of reported tornado touchdowns in the state, according to the release, so even if a tornado warning shelter-in-place drill is not possible, building occupants should take a few minutes to review their building emergency plan. They should also familiarize themselves with their building’s shelter-in-place locations and review the severe weather tornadoes and thunderstorm procedures published by Purdue’s Environmental Health and Public Safety office.
Individual consultations are available for those interested in organizing a shelter-in-place drill for a building. For questions on the tornado drill or for help organizing a shelter-in-place drill for a building, contact Jefferson Howells, director of campus emergency preparedness and planning, at jfhowells@purdue.edu or 765-494-0446.