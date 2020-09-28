Every weekday at 8:30 a.m., Purdue President Mitch Daniels convenes a meeting to review the status of COVID-19 at Purdue.
David Broecker, who attends the meetings and leads the health monitoring and surveillance group of the Protect Purdue Implementation Team, said members pore over a data dashboard to view trends in testing, determine residential infection “hot spots” and discuss administrative decisions.
A draft study released last Tuesday by researchers at Indiana University and three other schools estimated that opening universities drove a surge of 3,000 new cases a day. Upon learning of this study, Broecker and his team dug into the data to see if there was evidence of community spread in Tippecanoe County.
The Protect Purdue team broke down the average daily new cases for the University and all other cases in the county. Based on the findings, the daily new cases in the county beyond Purdue’s cases did not change significantly after the University opened.
“We concluded that there really was no evidence of county spread — at least that we could detect,” Broecker said.
Since Aug. 1, Purdue has reported 803 positive tests, which is 2.84% of the 28,233 tests performed, according to the Protect Purdue coronavirus dashboard. This positivity rate has remained relatively stable over the past few weeks, epidemiology professor Hsin-Yi Weng said.
“I don’t see any upward trend or abnormal increase,” Weng said.
Broecker attributes the stability to a strategy of rapid testing, rapid isolation and contact tracing. This approach was adopted from countries such as South Korea and Singapore that successfully contained the spread of the virus.
One of the core metrics in Purdue’s data dashboard is the positivity rate. The World Health Organization recommended that rates of positivity should be less than 5% for at least 14 days before governments ease lockdown measures. The Protect Purdue team does not specify bounds it must meet, but rather considers a number of factors when making decisions, Broecker said.
“(If) we feel like we’re still doing a good job of doing enough testing and if we find a positive — isolating that person and then doing contact tracing and quarantining around that — then we’re managing it,” Broecker said. “We feel like we’re being proactive in our surveillance testing. We’re working with the hospitals. We know what our capacity is in isolation and quarantine space — so that’s why it’s hard to answer if there is a hard-and-fast rule.”
A tenet of Purdue’s COVID-19 response is surveillance testing, which aims to test 10% of campus every week. Broecker said the team is increasing the frequency of testing for identified populations with higher numbers of cases.
“There’s been a (disproportionate) amount that has occurred in fraternities and sororities and so we knew that we probably wanted to test more than 10%,” Broecker said. “We’ve arrived on a number of about 20%.”
Most cases have been mild or asymptomatic, Broecker said. The two students who have required hospitalization had underlying health conditions, according to Dr. Esteban Ramirez, the chief medical officer at the Protect Purdue Health Center.
Despite these early successes, Suresh Mittal, a professor of virology, encouraged students to continue to stay diligent in wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands, as he said this is the best protection against a novel, dangerous disease.
“The myth is there that all students are going to get a milder disease or no disease,” Mittal said. “Yes, the majority of us. But some of us may not understand our immune system because this is a different virus.”
Both professors applauded students for their behavior so far, but emphasized that even a small minority who don’t follow precautions can have an outsize impact.
“Just a small proportion of people who (are) not taking responsibility to protect themselves and others can especially have a great impact,” Weng said. “If we can have a majority of people, almost 100% of people, realize this, then we can get back to normal much quicker.”
It may seem far away, but for Mittal, a pressing concern is preventing the spread of COVID-19 when students return home after the fall semester.
“Some of those students might be carrying the virus (and) testing is not going to occur when they arrive,” Mittal said. “My suggestion would be that those students should quarantine when they reach their home. Because otherwise, they can pass on to their family member.”
Broecker is in the middle of discussions on whether students should be tested before going back home.
“On one hand it makes complete sense from a medical, virology perspective. We also have to weigh the practical aspects of that. It’s the end of this semester, I think kids are going to want to get home, their families are going to want them to get home,” Broecker said. “The implication of if you start testing everybody is if you test positive, you’ve got to isolate.
“Are kids really going to follow through on staying on campus over the Thanksgiving holiday?”
Broecker said he was impressed with student behavior and hopes it continues as Purdue adapts to new challenges of colder weather and watching football games safely.
“At the end of the day it’s about the right behaviors: people wearing masks, people social distancing ... people reporting symptoms, people caring about others so that even if they might end up reporting somebody who’s a close contact and that close contact is going to end up quarantined, that’s the right thing to do.”