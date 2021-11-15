A Purdue student was arrested after allegedly battering law enforcement and rescue officials, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Anshul Sanjeev, 19, reportedly shoved a medic and yelled at officers after authorities arrived to Sanjeev's West Lafayette apartment. A friend told police that Sanjeev had been drinking all day and at one point stopped breathing for about 10 to 15 seconds, according to the affidavit. He was once again conscious when officers arrived.
Officers used a balance displacement technique to bring Sanjeev to the ground, and Sanjeev kept verbally and physically resisting police. Sanjeev was detained and transported to a hospital for medical clearance. At the hospital, Sanjeev refused to either walk in the hospital room or cooperate with hospital staff, the affidavit states.
Sanjeev was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and was charged Monday with battery against a public safety official, a felony.