Two days before the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone in Indiana 16 or older, the state announced that people 30 and up can register for their free shot today.
Appointments will occur throughout April to align with an expected increase in vaccines distributed by the federal government, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a press release. The ISDH encourages individuals seeking an earlier appointment to search for openings in surrounding counties.
Indiana residents can schedule a vaccination appointment here. The Tippecanoe County Health Department told applicants to expect a high volume of users on the website today, meaning potentially longer wait times.
"Remember it places you in a waiting room on the site, so don’t leave the site," the local health department said. "We will be working to work as many of you in as we can from the waitlist. If you are on the waitlist and able to schedule your appointment do so."
More than 840,000 additional Hoosiers are now eligible after a 10-year drop in the age threshold, the ISDH said. More than 24,000 people in Tippecanoe County have been fully inoculated, according to ISDH data.