Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced in an email Tuesday the creation of a task force to look at what precautions the University may need to take in the fall semester as coronavirus compounds the regular flu season.
The email says special preparations and radical changes in traditional practices may be required.
"With the viral epidemic still at an early stage in the U.S., uncertainty confronts us on almost every question," the email reads. "But one thing we can say with confidence: next fall's college environment and experience will be unlike any we have witnessed."
The task force includes the deans of Krannert School of Management and the College of Veterinary Medicine, the current head of the nursing department, the executive vice president of Purdue Online, the vice provost for student life and other administrators as well as three scientific advisers.