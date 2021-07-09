Purdue volleyball player Grace Cleveland and diver Brandon Loschiavo were announced as Purdue’s Athletes of the Year for the 2020-21 school year, according to a Friday press release.
Cleveland earned All-American accolades for two consecutive years and became an AVCA first-team honoree this year. She joins Ariel Turner and Sheridan Atkinson as the third outsider hitter to win Athlete of the Year over the last decade. Only two volleyball players had been recognized prior to the 2011-12 school year: Jane Neff and Marianne Smith, according to the release.
Loschiavo is the fifth Purdue Athlete of the Year honoree to also go to the Olympics. He became the fourth Purdue diver to win an NCAA title. He led the Boilermakers to their 13th overall NCAA diving title and is a Big 10 Distinguished Scholar, CSCAA Scholar All-American and the male recipient of the Big 10 Medal of Honor, according to the release.
Together, Cleveland and Loschiavo represented the Boilermakers in the voting for the Big Ten Conference Athlete of the Year awards, which are annually voted upon by a panel of conference media and announced by the conference office in the summer. Purdue’s last Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year was Dani Bunch in 2014 and the last Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year was David Broudia in 2011. This year's awards have not yet been announced.