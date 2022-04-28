Friday
END OF SEASON
7 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
The Purdue Varsity Glee Club is closing out its 2021-2022 seasons with its End of Season show. Tickets can be purchased through the Purdue Account Manager on the Purdue Musical Organizations website.
SPRING WORKS DANCE CONCERT
7:30 p.m. at Yue-Kong Pao Hall of Visual & Performing Arts.
The Purdue Contemporary Dance Company will perform its Spring Works concert dance Friday and Saturday. The dance company will present five new works by dance faculty, a student artist and a guest artist. Original sound scores and lighting designs were produced by students in the Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art and Performance. Guest artist Joy McEwen was a principal dancer with the Erick Hawkins Dance Company and recently retired from the Department of Purdue Bands & Orchestras as the director of auxiliaries and coach of the Gold Duster Dance Team. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for students and $8 for children 1 to 12 years old. For more information, visit the Purdue Contemporary Dance Company’s page on Boilerlink.
YUNG GRAVY
7 p.m. at Slayter Hill.
Rapper Yung Gravy is coming to Purdue for a final spring show hosted by the Purdue Student Union Board and the Student Concert Committee. The event is free.
Saturday
PURDUE COLLECTORS’ MEMORABILIA SHOW
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 1600 Cumberland Ave., West Lafayette.
The show will include sports memorabilia on display for fans and collectors alike to come and see. There will also be an autographing event featuring guests Robbie Hummel, Curtis Painter, Mark Herrmann, Stuart Schweigert and Everette Stephens.
PERFECTLY PAIRED WINE & CHEESE
7 to 9 p.m. at Wildcat Creek Winery, 3233 E. 200 N., Lafayette.
The Wildcat Creek Winery is hosting a Perfectly Paired Wine & Cheese event with four Wildcat Creek wines and pairing them with cheeses from Indiana creameries. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Sunday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY FLEA MARKET
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette.
An outdoor flea market is held on the first Sunday of each month, April through November.
SPRING SHOW
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Loeb Theatre.
The Higher Ground Dance Company is putting on its spring show. All of the proceeds raised from our ticket sales will be donated to the Andrea Rizzo Foundation.
JAZZ ON THE HILL
2:30 to 5 p.m. at Slayter Hill.
Purdue Bands & Orchestras is hosting its annual Jazz on the Hill event where all the jazz ensembles are featured. The event is free.
MIDNIGHT BREAKFAST
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at PMU Ground Commons.
Join the Purdue Student Union Board for a pancake buffet to kickstart finals week.