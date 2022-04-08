Purdue is one of only three Big Ten schools without an institutional climate action plan. A group of engineering students are aiming to change that.
The group, West Lafayette Students for Climate Action, has spent over a year developing its own university climate action plan. The plan, which will be released this weekend, proposes a variety of steps Purdue can take to achieve campuswide carbon neutrality.
“Our goal is to make it not just technically and environmentally feasible for Purdue to achieve carbon neutrality, but also financially beneficial,” said Mason Merkel, a senior in the College of Engineering and a contributor to the project.
“That’s the tone that we’ve taken,” Merkel said, “and that has allowed us to meet with several vice presidents, directors, staff (and) faculty from all different sectors throughout the creation of this plan to get multiple eyes on it.”
The student-created plan centers around two objectives: estimating Purdue’s contribution to climate change and proposing solutions to eliminate it.
To be carbon neutral, Purdue must have a net-zero carbon footprint, either by offsetting its institutional greenhouse gas emissions or eliminating them all together, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Pursuing carbon neutrality would enable Purdue to reduce emissions in line with the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which says the world must reach carbon neutrality by 2050 in order to keep the average rise in global temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Based on the students’ calculations, Purdue emitted 637,876 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019 which is equal to 137,433 gasoline-powered cars driven for one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas equivalency calculator.
Carbon dioxide equivalent is the standard way of measuring total emissions emitted from various greenhouse gasses other than carbon dioxide, like methane nitrous oxide.
These calculations are student-estimated emissions associated with the energy used on campus. They are based on a combination of emissions data from the EPA and Duke Energy.
This estimate includes the electricity and heat produced by the campus power plant, as well as electricity purchased off the grid from Duke Energy, a major Indiana energy provider.
Because of a lack of available data, the group wasn’t able to calculate the total emissions footprint of Purdue, which would also take into account emissions from transportation, materials, waste and other institutional sources.
While the students said Purdue has been generally supportive of their project, at times they felt hampered by a lack of transparency because the administration didn’t provide all the data the students asked for.
“They have all that data, except they’re not releasing it to the public,” said Anika Bhoopalam, sophomore in the College of Engineering and a contributor to the plan, “and I don’t exactly know the reasons for that.”
“It just made (creating) the plan more difficult,” Bhoopalam said, “because there are some things that we have to estimate (and) there are some more assumptions that we have to make. So if we have more data, then we can make the plan more accurate.”
The plan: A preview
The plan looks at five sectors of emission sources on campus: energy, buildings, transportation, grounds and materials and waste, Bhoopalam said.
As Purdue’s energy infrastructure is the largest source of emissions on campus, it was a focal point of the CAP.
The group wanted to propose climate solutions that were feasible for Purdue, Merkel said. For example, it recommended energy infrastructure projects compatible with Purdue’s institutional goals.
“We understand that Purdue places a high value on real estate because it’s a constantly expanding campus into the future,” Merkel said. “And we also don’t know how old a lot of the rooftops are because many of our buildings are 100 plus years old. So taking those things into consideration, we weren’t going to demand for Purdue to do something that is impossible.”
With this in mind, the group proposed solar installations over campus parking lots rather than prescribing blankets of solar panels across the entirety of campus.
The group also calculated that these systems could produce a substantial amount of electricity, while offering the co-benefit of protecting vehicles from the elements. Solar canopy projects would reduce the emissions footprint of the university by 38,808 metric tons annually, the students said.
Mark Gee, the student representative to the board of trustees and graduate student in the Department of Agronomy, met with the students early on in the development of the plan to offer advice on effective student advocacy. For a student organization to be heard, he said, they should focus on specific requests rather than general demands.
“If you offer a specific solution, the administrators can visualize the change and possibly make it happen,” Gee said.
While he hadn’t reviewed the CAP recently, Gee said he thinks Purdue should take steps to address climate change.
The CAP also offered some concrete ideas for how Purdue could reduce emissions from sectors of campus beyond energy infrastructure.
For buildings, they recommend retrofitting older buildings on campus by upgrading them with better insulation, more efficient lights and other infrastructure to reduce their energy use.
The students estimated this retrofitting could reduce some buildings’ energy use by 15%, decreasing overall university emissions.
For transportation, they recommend Purdue collect data on the emissions generated by the Purdue vehicle fleet as well as the private vehicles on campus.
Purdue could set measurable goals for reducing transportation emissions overtime with more concrete numbers, Bhoopalam said.
For waste and materials, the central focus is on reducing the amount of food waste sent to landfills by diverting it to the anaerobic digester at the West Lafayette Wastewater treatment plant.
In a landfill, food scraps release methane, a greenhouse gas about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. When diverted to the anaerobic digester, the produced methane is captured and is burned to produce heat and electricity, preventing methane emissions to the atmosphere while reducing the fossil fuel consumption.
The Erase the Waste committee of Purdue’s Student Sustainability Committee estimated that if Purdue successfully sent all its food waste to the digester, it would reduce emissions by 50,000 metric tons CO2 equivalent a year.
Purdue’s sustainability efforts
While Purdue doesn’t have an institutional climate action plan, it has taken steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as part of the 2020 Sustainability Master Plan.
Purdue aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by fiscal year 2025 compared to levels in fiscal year 2011, as well as a total energy consumption, despite a continual increase in student population and campus size, according to the physical facilities website.
The plan also sets a goal to pursue 500 kilowatts of renewable energy capacity for campus by the fiscal year 2025. The physical facilities website doesn’t have information about the types of renewable energy projects Purdue is exploring.
The production capacity of the Wade Utility plant’s largest generator on campus is about 40 megawatts, which is small in the world of power plants, civil engineering professor Larry Nies said. It would take 80 500 kilowatt projects to equal the amount of energy produced by the 40 megawatt turbine.
Physical facilities said in a February email that they would provide information about greenhouse gas emissions reduction plans at Wade Utility plant. As of Wednesday, The Exponent had not received any information.
Other Indiana universities
Other universities in Indiana are at different stages of climate action planning. Indiana University is establishing a task force to explore the development of a climate action plan, while Ball State University has been on track to achieve carbon neutrality since 2006.
The University Faculty Council at IU issued a statement last year asking the university to develop a climate action plan.
Timothy Londergan, professor emeritus of physics at IU, said an institutional climate action plan would align the university with the work done by its Environmental Resilience Institute, which partners with cities across Indiana to develop municipal climate action plans.
“We felt that it was a bit ironic that we have our own institute going around helping (cities) make climate action plans and our university doesn’t actually have one itself,” Londergan said.
Londergan also said he was worried that a failure to create a climate action plan may soon translate into real consequences for the university.
“One of our concerns is that it’s quite likely that the absence of a climate action plan for your university may turn out to be a real liability in the near future. Good students won’t want to come here. Businesses may not want to locate in your state,” he said.
BSU is on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.
Robert Koester, a professor of architecture at BSU who has been involved with the climate action planning process since 2006, said institutional leadership has been critical to the success of its climate action plan.
“We had a president willing to say, “It’s the right thing to do, let’s do it,’” Koester said. “‘We’ll figure it out as we go.’”
Since 2006, the university has installed one of the largest geothermal systems in North America, which is used to heat and cool the university. While initially expensive, it now saves the university $2 million per year, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Koester said the key for BSU was developing a holistic long term plan.
“At some point in time the university will pay a lot of attention because (students) are the source of funding, and (they) are the reason we exist,” he said.
“(They) really have the power.”
The subsections of the CAP will be explored in more detail in future reporting in our series called “Unpacking the CAP.”
Editor’s Note: This reporting is supported by Carbon Neutral Indiana, a nonprofit helping “individuals and businesses clean up their carbon footprints.”