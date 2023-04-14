Andy Lee thrust a piece of paper in President Mung Chiang’s hand.
Behind him, students in masks waved the banner of the Young Democratic Socialists of America, as attendees of Friday’s board of trustees meeting sat in silence.
"Please. We're starving," Lee, vice president of the Graduate Rights & Our Well-being, told Chiang.
Lee is a third-year doctoral candidate in biological sciences who teaches over 200 students per week. He said he has to eat spoiled food because he cannot afford to buy groceries sometimes and couldn't buy a plane ticket to Taiwan after his grandparents died.
He was one of 15 representatives of the LWC at the meeting. Halfway through the proceedings, the representatives abruptly stood up, interrupting the meeting and marching in front of Chiang and the trustees to present a petition requesting a raise in graduate student wages.
"I don't think they are aware of what it's like to live on a grad student stipend," Lee said afterward. "They weren't very receptive."
Throughout the meeting, LWC members sat in silence along the walls of the room. With shirts reading "Living Wage Now," they waved the banners of their organizations and signs calling on the board to increase pay.
"I've had to go days without medication because I couldn't afford to pick it up," one sign read.
After presenting the petition, the assembled members left, leaving a silent board behind them.
The LWC is a coalition of the Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, GROW, the American Association of University Professors and Students for Justice in Palestine. As of Friday morning, the group's petition has reached over 860 signatures on actionnetwork.org.
On April 4, Purdue administration announced it would be increasing grad student stipends to $26,000 per year, affecting over 1,800 grad workers. However, the GLDSA said in a statement after the announcement the raise doesn't go far enough.
“While we welcome any rise in pay, the changes made yesterday represent just ‘one small step,’” the statement reads. “In order to ensure that all grad workers make a living wage, what we need is a ‘giant leap.’”
The coalition's principal goal is a grad student stipend of $35,360 per year, with a minimum wage of $17 per hour for teaching classes and working on campus. In its petition, the LWC also demands Purdue use only unionized labor in construction projects and ends its contract with Aramark, a food service company known for its work in private prisons.
Lee said it felt good to finally face Chiang and the board in person and hopes the petition will bring substantive change, but he isn't confident.
If the administration doesn't take action soon, he said, the LWC is considering "further action." He would not elaborate on what that action could entail.
"Unionization has been effective for grad workers at other universities," Lee said. "I won't say if we plan to unionize."
Chiang did not comment on the petition in his address to the board near the end of the meeting.
He thanked the trustees for their "commitment" to bettering the lives of the Purdue community.
"The work of this board shows that the university listens to its students, faculty and staff," Chiang said. "This administration has demonstrated that actions are now being taken."
Arvind Raman
The trustees unanimously approved the inauguration of Arvind Raman as the next dean of engineering, succeeding interim Dean Mark Lundstrom.
"This is a significant upgrade," Chiang, who was the dean before Lundstrom, said introducing Raman. "It's like going from an iPhone 3 to an iPhone 16."
AI research
Chiang announced a university-wide research initiative into artificial intelligence in his address to the board.
He said research will focus on physical AI, such as robotics and prosthetics, looking into how it can improve productivity on campus.
"Physical AI will touch every facet of our society and life," he said. "Purdue will be the leader in this important part of the AI revolution."