With residual facility limitations on campus lingering in the aftermath of COVID-19 prevention efforts, the PALS camp at Purdue will be delayed until summer 2023, officials announced Tuesday.
PALS camp, which stands for Purdue Athletes Life Success, is offered through the College of Health and Human Sciences and the Department of Health and Kinesiology.
About 400 campers, ranging from ages 8 to 14 from Tippecanoe County whose family incomes are at or below federal poverty guidelines, attend the free five-week camp each year, according to a news release. Campers learn about exercise and healthy living through sporting activities as well as about their community through a variety of hands-on educational programs.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to hold PALS camp on campus this summer, but we will be back next year,” said Bill Harper, co-director of the PALS program and a retired Purdue professor. “This camp is an excellent way for students to play together while engaging in learning opportunities, and we are eagerly awaiting our return to the community.”