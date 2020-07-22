The Cordova Recreational Sports Center will reopen on July 29 for the first time since it closed mid-March.
The reopening date was announced this morning in an email from Purdue Recreation and Wellness, as well as on the updated RecWell website.
"On your first visit you'll notice new de-densifying, distancing and disinfecting measures," the email states. "This includes changes to the way you swipe in and out, new fitness equipment layouts and modifications to programs and services."
Students will be required to follow a set of new policies before their first visit, per the email:
- Masks are required at all times, including while exercising. The exception to this is if students are in the water
- Reservations are required for all visits
- Facility hours have changed
- Downloading the RecWell app allows swipe-in access to the facility
- The app can also be used to make reservations
- Patrons are required to stay in designated squares and practice physical distancing
- Keeping facilities clean, with new cleaning and sanitizing stations
The website states that members must register for a time slot to access RecWell facilities, and that the reservation will grant patrons access but will not dictate the specific area or piece of equipment they can use. Students select whether they would like facility access, aquatics reservations for the Comp & Dive Pools and Rec Pool, or Group X access.
The new hours for the Co-Rec are: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The website also states there is no extra charge to make reservations, and check-in time begins five minutes before a time slot. Ten minutes are allotted for patrons' check-out time after they finish their workouts.
"If you are unable to make it, you must cancel your reservation within 15 minutes of scheduled time; members who do not cancel will be marked as a 'no show' and will not be able to make any further reservations," the website states.
The new maximum capacity for the Co-Rec after de-densification and new distancing measures has been set at 350 people, the website says. At this time, no guest passes will be sold.
The following activities are not permitted upon reopening, according to the page:
- Basketball
- Climbing and Bouldering Wall
- Faculty/Staff Fitness Room
- Racquetball
- Spas
- Saunas
- Squash
- Volleyball