Two CityBus drivers received positive test results for the coronavirus on Monday, according to a press release from the public transit organization.
One employee drove the 1A Market Square and 4A Tippecanoe Mall routes and last drove on Friday. The other drove route 17 Ross Ade on Oct. 23 and routes 2A Schuyler and 2B Union from Oct. 26 to Thursday.
The Ross Ade route merged with route 20 for the fall semester to provide service from Ross Ade Stadium to the academic core of campus, according to the CityBus website. Popular stops are along University Street, State Street and Harrison Street.
Popular spots on the 4A route are Columbian Park, the Tippecanoe County Public Library and the Lafayette 7 movie theater.
“Anyone who rode these routes within the last seven days should monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms,” Bryce Gibson, the manager of development for CityBus, wrote in the release.
“We’ll continue taking necessary steps, such as sanitizing all vehicles and facilities daily, to ensure everyone boarding the bus enters a safe environment.”