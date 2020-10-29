Although bands and dancers are prohibited from performing during football games, pop-up and pre-recorded performances allow these organizations to continue performing, though some still miss doing so in Ross-Ade.
“I’m grateful that I still get to perform, but it just doesn’t feel right,” said Jamie Reed, senior in the College of Veterinary Medicine and tuba player in the All-American Marching Band. “When you’re on the field in Ross-Ade, there’s an adrenaline rush that you just don’t get when you’re performing on the same field you practice on.
“There’s no crowds to cheer, no hype video and we aren’t being held to a near as high a standard with our visual uniforms. I’m glad that we still get to do band this year because I know other Big Ten Schools didn’t get to, but I miss the feel of being in the stadium.”
Others in the band were thankful for being able to play at all.
“Despite not being able to perform our regular game day activities, I’m grateful that we are able to keep practicing and sharing our Boilermaker spirit,” said Stephenie “Swoosh” Eichamer, sophomore in the Krannert School of Management and sousaphone player.
Before the first football game of the season, the All-American Twirling Team, Golduster Dance Team, part of the All-American Marching Band and Golden Girl Amanda Coy performed a pop-up performance in the south ballroom of the Memorial Union Building.
The band and dancers performed for around 30 minutes for an audience of football watch party members in the Memorial Union before heading to Memorial Lawn and Hedrick North Lawn to perform again before kickoff.
“Not being able to perform at Ross-Ade Stadium and online schooling have definitely been a change, but I am so grateful to have the opportunity to attend Purdue in-person and have recorded band performances as well as occasional pop up performances,” said Coy, Golden Girl Twirler and junior in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
Coy said that other than shortening performances, not much has changed for her and the other twirlers, and despite having severe asthma, Coy doesn’t let her mask affect her performance quality.
“Whether it’s one person or 80,000 people, I have been trained to perform to the highest standard regardless of the environment,” Coy said. “That being said, I haven’t changed the type of tricks or energy in my routines. In fact, I’ve made them harder to push myself.”
The pop-up bands were created specifically because of the coronavirus, but on Fridays before football games, members of the All-American Marching Band volunteer to perform in a roaming pep band that plays on campus.
The “Passing Pep Band” would perform at the Engineering Fountain during passing periods last year and occasionally in the Boilermaker Special, and Eichamer said that once campus is back to normal, this original group will perform again.
Aaron Yoder, the Director of External Relations for Purdue Bands and Orchestras, said these pop-up performances typically feature twenty to thirty band members, but not always the same ones. Students throughout the band are able to participate in these performances, and Yoder said they hope to continue these pop-ups moving forward for as long as weather cooperates.
Beyond the marching band and dancers, five pop-up groups of string quartets and quintets have performed shows around campus.
Adam Bodony, the director of orchestras, said that the purpose of the pop-up performances is to raise the morale of campus throughout the sharing of music. The orchestra pop-ups began at the start of the semester and will end by this weekend.
“Typically our pop-up groups have given indoor concerts in the past, though because of COVID-19, we specifically made it an outdoor experience so that passersby could experience it,” he said.
Overall, the band students are grateful to be performing and keeping campus morale high.
“At the start of the season, the directors of our group said it best, ‘We are the heartbeat of Purdue University, not the heartbeat of football games,’” Eichamer said. “So even without being in Ross-Ade, it’s still great to be performing for my fellow Boilers and creating some really awesome shows.”