Sam Wachs is no stranger to hardship.
When Wachs was a child, his father was killed by the Nazis. To avoid the same fate, he and his mother went into hiding in their farm village in Poland. Wachs’ mother was discovered in hiding and was taken away, and he never saw her again. Wachs, who grew up in a labor camp his aunt worked in, emigrated to Argentina to begin a new life. As an adult, Wachs emigrated to Israel with his sons, one of which is a Purdue industrial engineering professor.
Wachs shared his story of loss and discovery at a presentation Thursday afternoon, hosted by the Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Conference. This was the 40th annual GLHRC event.
The GLHRC aims to “continue awareness of the Nazis' War against the Jews from 1933-1945, to honor the victims and survivors of the Holocaust and to promote individual, community and media responsibility for combating the forces of prejudice, hatred and discrimination today,” according to its website.
Wachs took attendees through the story of his life, including his childhood, education, marriages and family. He was raised by his aunt after being separated from his mother, and because he valued how well his aunt took care of him, carried her parenting structures into his own life. Wachs has a blended family from multiple marriages, totaling five sons and five grandchildren.
He said he got a degree in engineering and took on many different roles in his career, like being a manager at a zipper factory and working on infrastructure.
He told the story of his post-war journey from Poland to Argentina to his final home in Israel. Because of career changes, he moved across different countries until he found permanent residence in Israel. He declared this as a “rebuilding” of his life after his experience in the Holocaust.
In the question and answer session following his presentation, Wachs declared the importance of fighting antisemitism — prejudice or discrimination against Jewish people.
“My message to everyone is to defend Democracy, because it is the only system that makes us accept the other, tolerate the other and give equal rights to minorities,” Wachs said. “Be proactive in defense of Democracy. This is the only known system that can protect us from intolerance, racism and genocide.”
Wachs and his wife, Noga, said their lives’ work is maintaining tolerance and always seeing the positive, even through the loss they faced in life.
Wachs finished his presentation with one poignant message to the audience: “We must strive for acceptance and tolerance by receiving minorities. We must put aside people’s politics and religions. They are not important. What’s important is that we are all human beings.”
Registration for Wachs’ second presentation on April 13 at 7 p.m., which has a live question and answer with his son and Purdue professor, Juan Wachs, can be found here.