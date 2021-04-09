Students attended a virtual talk Thursday night on Black Muslim responses to colonization and the rise of global capitalism in West Africa, specifically during the antebellum era.
Rasul Miller, an assistant professor of history at the University of California Irvine, hosted the event.
Students Najma Jaha and Abidemi Aregbe led the discussion, during which Miller talked about the modern-day perception of Black Muslims.
“Muslims tend to be perceived as the most threatening,” Miller said. “Black people face over-policing and police brutality. You can imagine that when you have that sort of overlapping identity, then you're faced with a different kind of oppression and vilification and whatnot.”
Miller’s talk focused on the historical interconnectedness of Islam and enslaved Africans, and its relation to racial capatalism.
“You are essentially selling your labor to folks who own the means of production so they can then extract that labor to produce something that can give them profits that far outweigh what they put into it,” Miller said of capitalism.
Beyond capitalism is “racial capitalism,” a term coined by scholar theorist Cedric Robinson in his book on Black Marxism in 1983, Miller said.
Racial capitalism asserts that racism and racial thinking are deeply embedded in and inseparable from capitalism, Miller said. He applied this definition to Western European nations colonizing, exploiting and enslaving people from Africa and the Americas. European nations propagated racial capitalism throughout these regions with “whiteness” at the top and “Blackness” at the bottom.
Before colonialism in the 14th century, the dominant economic powers of the Atlantic were African nations, he said, pointing to the wealth of the Mali empire in the 1300s. Mansa Musa, the ruler of the Mali empire was the richest man in the world at his time, Miller said.
But contradicting the Eurocentric view of history has led to deadly consequences, Miller said. Waltner Rodney, a Guyanese Afro-Caribbean intellectual was assassinated for his activism, intellectual engagements and writings on Europe's role in Africa’s underdevelopment.
The new economic system put in place by Europeans disadvantages the Atlantic World, he said. West African societies and nations strived to resist this domination but they’re not unified in the same way as Western Europe.
“One of the myths that you'll find when people discuss the emergence of the transatlantic slave trade is that people did not resist, and that's not the case,” Miller said. “What we find in history is many attempts throughout the world to resist this new system of domination.”
Miller pointed to many resistance movements: The Queen of Zynga resisting the Portuguese, the Haitian Revolution and the Mavi slave revolt in Brazil.
He explained how 30% of slaves were Muslim, a number that only increases as more information becomes available through research. Research has uncovered that Muslim clerics used their literacy to protect enslaved African communities that were resisting and in battle with enslavers.
Miller talks about the concept of “maroons.” In the context of oppression, Maroons were the people who escaped slavery and formed their own societies away from plantations, undetected. In the context of Islam, this form of enslavement resistance was a teaching of the Prophet Muhammed in his treaty in Mecca.
This relation, Miller explained, shows the interconnection between Islam and the Black people.
“But I do think it's important that we don't just focus on the way that folks in power mobilize oppression,” he said. “Being Black and Muslim allows for a degree of cultural power. I'm very at home in Black communities and Muslim communities where I may be the only Black person around. It lends itself to a kind of understanding that I think is empowering.”
His current book project, “Black Muslim Cosmopolitanism: The Global Character of New York City’s Black Muslim Movements,” examines the Black intersectional origins of the early 20th century, many Muslim congregations in and around New York City, as well as the transnational networks that they built.
The event was a collaboration between the African Student Association, Black Student Union, Purdue Immigrant Allies, Purdue Muslim Student Association and Purdue Student Government.