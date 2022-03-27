Coming out of the pandemic, the body responsible for authorizing events on campus says protests are no longer subject to the same regulations they have been in previous years.
During the pandemic, student organizations were required to submit Activity Planning Forms through the Student Activities and Organizations department. Only verified student organizations could submit these forms, which would allow them to protest on campus.
While forms were required before President Mitch Daniels started at Purdue, SAO Director Martia Brawner King says now they are only recommended, so the SAO can assess risk.
During the height of the pandemic, activities like religious demonstrations and protests were suggested to be kept small. However, the risk is low to where an APF only benefits the event if it requires vehicles, volunteers or a planned marching route.
“I haven’t seen any protest that caused any concern,” King said.
King said any student organization can submit an Activity Planning Form online to receive guidance planning events. The form asks students for the planned location and any other requirements for the event to make sure university rules are followed.
“We are going to work with any group, so they can have their event,” King said.
Brian Lee, a junior in the College of Engineering, who has been involved with multiple large student protests over the last two years, disagrees. He says the process of applying for activities through the university undermines the purpose of protesting.
“The administration are the powers that be,” Lee said. “As activists, asking for permission defeats the purpose.
“It’s more powerful without going through the proper channels.”
The SAO advertises a recommended two-week period between submitting a planning form and the date of the event, but even this is negotiable for salient events like protests.
“The event could be later that day, but we will still meet and have that conversation,” King said.
The only events that are shut down are those that violate university policies. Activities involving items banned on campus or involving potential harm to people are not allowed.
“Beer runs and eating contests are the only events denied right as the forms are submitted,” King said.
While King said the APF process is not necessary for student events, Lee said SAO often insists on talking to event organizers.
“It might not be on-paper necessary,” Lee said, “but SAO will show up in DMs, over email and keep reaching out to where new activists may be under the impression they need to get permission.
“SAO does a lot of work making sure events are safe, but the red tape makes it more difficult to protest effectively.”
Past student protests have been held to stricter rules, especially during the pandemic. According to student activist Brian Robinson, a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest led by the Justice Alliance for Momentum was almost shut down due to restrictions of gatherings of more than 50 people, and because JAM — the organization who organized the protest — isn’t officially registered with Purdue, according to previous Exponent reporting.
“The day of the protest and that morning they sent us a letter saying ‘You’re not allowed to do this,’” he said, “‘because you did not register as a student (organization), fill out this sheet or we will shut you down.’”
Since JAM isn’t an official Purdue organization, the Feminist Action Coalition for Today filled out the paperwork, and Robinson said this protest was, in Purdue’s eyes, a FACT event.
Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said the department reaches out to student organizations after event planning forms go through SAO.
“We are contacted out of courtesy more than anything,” Kang said.
PUPD offers feedback on planned march routes during event planning, Kang said. The department then sends officers to watch the events themselves to be sure all goes smoothly and there are no issues with counter-protesting.
“Our job is not to control the events but to facilitate them,” he said.
Lee said that while dealings with police during planning are always professional, their feedback often seems unnecessary to those organizing the protest. He said that PUPD often makes suggestions on marching routes that are not needed.
“Their involvement makes sure we adhere to arbitrary protest rules,” Lee said.
During events themselves, Lee says police involvement is variable depending on the protest. While participating in Black Lives Matter marches especially, Lee said there was often an above average police presence.
Feminist Action Coalition, MeToo Purdue and Purdue Democrats could not be reached for comments through multiple emails and DMs.