Purdue Student Government and Purdue Graduate Student Government sent a letter to students on Wednesday signaling their support for the Asian and Asian American community and condemning the recent shootings in Georgia that made national news Tuesday night.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, attacks and harassments towards Asian and Asian Americans have spiked, with Stop AAPI Hate receiving reports of 3,795 hate incidents across the United States over the last year," PSG and PGSG wrote in the letter. "Yesterday, March 16th, a white man shot and killed eight innocent people, six of whom were Asian women in the Atlanta metro area."
A 21-year-old white man is accused of three shootings that happened about an hour apart near Atlanta Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. He reportedly took responsibility for the shooting, telling investigators that he frequented massage parlors and they represented "a temptation he wanted to eliminate."
Prosecutors could still charge the man who confessed to the shootings with hate crimes under Georgia state law, according to legal experts the newspaper quoted.
The letter said the student governments stand with the Asian community during this time and described the shootings as "a crime against us all."
"This is just one example of our country’s long history of discrimination and xenophobia against the Asian and Asian American community," the letter said. "The Purdue Student Government (PSG) and the Purdue Graduate Student Government (PGSG) condemn racially and ethnically driven harassment, bias, and attacks. Together, both student governments stand with Asian Boilermakers."
PSG and PGSG reminded students that University policy prohibits discrimination against any member of the community for "race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or ancestry, genetic information, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability or status as a veteran."
The letter also provided a resource to report any hate or harassment.
For individuals who are in need of support and counseling, PSG and PGSG cited Counseling and Psychological Services, the Office of Institutional Equity and the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center.
"Racism and xenophobia are antithetical to our values and what we stand for as a University," the letter said. "Each student was hand selected to join the Boilermaker family, and we must stand together to protect each other from racially and ethnically driven hatred. This is the time to reaffirm our commitment to fighting systemic racism, white supremacy, colonialism, and anti-Blackness.
"If you have been impacted by Tuesday's attack on the Asian community, please know that we see you and we hear you. We encourage you to seek out the resources listed above."