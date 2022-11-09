Nearly two months after a federal jury ruled that Purdue mistreated a student by suspending her after she made a sexual assault allegation, Purdue Student Government passed two resolutions to clarify Purdue’s rules regarding incapacitation and punishment for false allegations.
Changing the false allegation rule
PSG proposed Resolution 22-34 to change Purdue’s false allegation policy within Title IX.
Purdue’s policy dictates that students who make bad faith statements in sexual assault or harassment allegations violate its false statement rule and are therefore subject to punishment. PSG proposed a clarification that punishment cannot be brought against a student who provides information in good faith, even if it turns out to be incorrect.
“An individual provides information in good faith when that individual reasonably believes that the information they have provided is accurate,” the legislation reads.
While most senators seemed to be in support of the bill, some questioned the language regarding “good faith” vs. “bad faith.”
“How do we plan on deciding whether someone knowingly or intentionally didn’t act?” Senator Lucas Bottini asked. “I feel like that leaves a lot of space for interpretation. What happens if the information is incorrect, but the person believes that it is accurate?”
Ferguson clarified that the wording of good faith and bad faith is actually written into the federal Title IX law, so avoiding the language in this resolution would be impossible.
Bottini pointed to the final line of the proposal, in which it says good faith is achieved if a student “reasonably believes” they are telling the truth. He said this opens the door for anyone to claim they believe they’re telling the truth, and therefore be impervious to punishment
“Who’s to say that students aren’t gonna just say that (their claim) is in good faith?” he asked.
Senator Ericka Wheeler clarified that it’s still the university’s decision whether the claim is in good faith, not the individual students.
Ferguson explained that, like the court system, the university can decide whether claims are made in good faith based on witness testimonies and other outside factors, like if it’s obvious the complainant is making inconsistent claims or telling outsiders different things than they tell the university.
“I think anyone can claim positive intent, but in order to issue a punishment, proof is needed. It’s like innocent until proven guilty,” Senator Josh Mariani said.
When asked to clarify his stance resolution, Bottini said he was caught “at a bad time” and asked that The Exponent email him with questions.
If the university passes this legislation, Senator Shreya Jain said, students with sexual assault allegations are more likely to come forward.
“I think otherwise we would be harming people from making statements about what happened to them,” President Pro-Tempore Lilli Ferguson said, “because they’re not 100% sure on whether they’re going to have the physical evidence to prove it.”
The resolution passed with a vote of 24-0, with two senators, including Bottini, abstaining from the vote.
Clarifying ‘incapacitation’
PSG’s final resolution moved to vote without any discussion.
Resolution 22-35 adds more context to the definition of “incapacitation” when it comes to sexual assault allegations. It passed unanimously.
The crux of Nancy Roe vs. Purdue hinged on whether Roe was “incapacitated,” meaning that she was too drunk to consent to any sexual activity.
Purdue defines incapacitation as “a mental state in which an individual cannot make rational decisions because they lack the capacity to give knowing consent. Such incapacitation may be caused by alcohol or other drug use, sleep or unconsciousness. Intoxication is not equivalent to Incapacitation.”
During that lawsuit, Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim said Roe wasn’t incapacitated, despite knowing she consumed 18 drinks worth of alcohol. The definition of incapacitation that she gave in court differed from that of Purdue’s guidelines.
PSG’s proposal clarifies that “where alcohol or other drugs are involved, incapacitation is defined with respect to how the alcohol or other drugs consumed affected a person’s decision-making capacity, awareness of consequences, ability to make fully informed judgments, the capacity to appreciate the nature and quality of the act, or level of consciousness.”
An evaluation of incapacitation should include a determination as to whether the student accused of sexual misconduct “knew or reasonably should have known the complainant’s level of alcohol consumption and/or level of impairment,” the resolution reads.
Purdue Graduate Student Government visited the senate to work on a joint resolution 22-01 on passing a student well-being day. This day would happen once a semester and be separate from any breaks that are already within the calendar.
The break would give undergraduate and graduate students a break from both research and course-based activities. By passing this resolution the PGSG hopes to raise awareness of mental health and wellness services especially for graduate students.