Purdue’s Military Family Research Institute has received a $5 million grant from Lilly Endowment.
The MFRI runs a variety of programs, including Reaching Rural Veterans, which addresses food and housing insecurity, and Focus Forward Fellowship, which helps female veterans pursue higher education, according to a Purdue press release.
The press release said the grant consists of $3.5 million in outright funding and $1.5 million in matching funds. Lilly Endowment has funded MFRI for 16 years to assist military families.
MFRI was founded in 2000 as part of the College of Health and Human sciences. It specializes in research, engagement and outreach designed to “build the resilience of military and veteran families,” according to the press release.