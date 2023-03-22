In advance of Michael Knowles’ visit to Purdue on Thursday and the ensuing protests planned by students, several student- and Purdue-affiliated organizations have released statements condemning the event and showing support for LGBTQ+ students. Here are some of the highlights of the various statements:
Young Democratic Socialists of America: “Knowles has made a career off of mendacious, self-interested, cynical rhetoric targeting some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” the YDSA said in a statement to the Exponent. “In short, Knowles is a grifter, a bully and a liar.
“Someone as foul as Knowles would not merit the attention of honest, thinking people were he not brazenly contributing to a broader climate of hatred and discrimination in our country.”
Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America: "Provocative without being thought-provoking, Knowles brings to Purdue a well-funded campaign of hatred and bigotry directed especially against transgender people which everyone of good conscience should oppose," the GLDSA said in a statement Thursday morning. "Like so many right-wing grifters before him, it's likely that Michael Knowles himself is destined for the dustbin of history.But the movement he represents will remain a real threat.
"So it is crucial to stand in solidarity with the trans community and all others who are the targets of the movement's scapegoating."
Purdue College Democrats: “Knowles has a first amendment right, but he doesn't have a right to be given a microphone and podium in a Purdue building, he doesn't have the right to (Student Organization Grant Allocation money) and he damn sure doesn't have the right to use those resources to advocate for harm towards trans individuals,” the PCD said in a statement on Twitter. “Purdue claims to be committed to diversity and inclusion. In no way can they stand by that statement while allowing a genocide dog-whistler to formally speak.
“We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community and proudly say that trans students deserve to thrive and be heard and valued both on campus and in our community.”
John Martinson Honors College: “We write to you today to express our absolute support of the transgender community. Our trans students and staff are beloved members of our college, and we stand in solidarity with them,” the Honors College said in an email to honors college students on Wednesday. “We strongly condemn any speech or action that compromises the safety, well-being, and dignity of trans people, whether on our outside Purdue’s campus.
“As a college, we are committed to offering our students and staff the opportunities to expand our intellectual and emotional horizons. We oppose any politics that calls for the ‘eradication’ of trans people and identities.”
Purdue: “External speakers do not represent the university,” Tim Doty, director of media and public relations, said in a statement to the Exponent. “We encourage anyone who disagrees with student organization speakers' viewpoints to speak up with theirs.”
University Senate: “The Purdue University Senate resolves that calling for the eradication of any (LGBTQ) groups reasonably represents an incitement of existential harm,” the University Senate said in a bill passed in support of LGBTQ students on Monday. “The Purdue University Senate calls upon all administrators, faculty, staff and students to exercise their responsibility to oppose and condemn the use of Purdue University as a platform to incite existential harm to our community members and the citizens of Indiana.”
Purdue Graduate Student Government: “By enabling Knowles to speak at campus, Purdue University is providing a platform for Knowles to continue to verbally attack and call for violence against transgender and gender non-conforming staff and students, using funds contributed to by those students’ tuitions,” PGSG said in a bill passed March 8 addressing Knowles’ visit.
“PGSG condemns Michael Knowles' upcoming presence on Purdue’s campus. Be it further resolved that PGSG sends this resolution to PSG in lieu of (SOGA money) being used to support this event.”
Purdue Student Government: “Transphobia has no place at Purdue,” Lilli Ferguson, President Pro Tempore of PSG, said.