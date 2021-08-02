Masks will be required for anyone attending Purdue’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday in Elliott Hall of Music, regardless of vaccination status, Purdue announced Monday.
Purdue recently announced that masks in all indoor spaces are required on campus for students, employees and visitors, starting yesterday.
The university will host two commencement ceremonies Saturday in Elliott Hall on the West Lafayette campus, per a Purdue News release. The first ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. and will include all undergraduate, master’s and professional degree candidates. The second ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. and includes all Ph.D. candidates.
Commencement tickets are required for admission to Elliott Hall of Music. Doors open 90 minutes before each ceremony. All bags will be checked at the door for entry. Additional information is available on the Summer 2021 Commencement page.