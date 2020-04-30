Provost Jay Akridge’s announcement regarding final exams on the Purdue COVID-19 updates web page says exams, quizzes and all other assessments will be allowed during what is generally known as “dead week.”
A 24-hour period is required for students to take their exams, and no student should have to take more than two final exams in one day. That is no different from the pre-pandemic policy.
If professors decide to not administer an exam, the updated policy says they do not have to give one.
In Chemistry 112, instead of all the points coming from the exam questions, professors have decided to do things differently. Professor Marcy Towns said half the points on the final are split into six assignments of various topics separate from the exam. Students will also be able to back up their answers with reasoning and provide a claim, she said.
She, along with professor Cindy Harwood, put out a weekly organizer with tasks that need to be completed and assignments that need to be handed in for her class to keep students on task, which she said is one of the best things she has done.
“The biggest change in thinking is how do you want to assess student learning in an environment that’s not monitored,” Towns said.
Art classes at Purdue have also had to adjust, said Arne Flaten, head of the School of Design, Art and Performance. In a recent online exhibition, 45 people virtually showed up to “walk through” everybody’s work and talk about it, he said.
“I’ve been enormously impressed with the faculty, the staff, the chairs and the students with how they have responded, and responded quickly,” Flaten said.
He said it has been an extraordinary opportunity to question the way arts have been delivered, especially with subjects like ceramics or digital media. Some exams have turned into thesis papers. Some students have had to videotape themselves performing an instrument or dancing live on camera, Flaten said.
“The students aren’t thinking, you know, ‘Hey, Purdue is doing this, or Purdue is doing that,’ meaning that the students in this department are not criticizing every new adjustment,” Flaten said. “It’s really because everybody realizes that the same thing was happening everywhere in the country. We’re all in this together.”