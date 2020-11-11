Dave Bangert, a journalist who has been a staple at the Lafayette Journal & Courier newspaper for more than 30 years, announced Tuesday that he will leave the paper on Dec. 1.
Bangert tweeted that he accepted a buyout offer from Gannett on Monday, the largest newspaper company in the nation that owns the J&C and more than 260 other daily publications.
A buyout entails financial benefits given to employees if they accept a voluntary option to leave their newspaper, according to Poynter, a nonprofit journalism research organization. The longtime Lafayette reporter's buyout is part of another round Gannett began sending out letters for on Oct. 20, Poynter reported.
Gannett expects to add to its overall newsroom staffing in the second half of 2020, the company's CEO told Poynter.
But the company reported a net loss of $31.3 million in the third quarter of its fiscal year, according to an earnings report it released Nov. 3. Its year-to-year revenue for the third quarter declined roughly 20% from last year as it attempts to rebound from the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.
Bangert was one of many Gannett newsroom employees put through rounds of furloughs this year, he said in June.
"Thanks to everyone who picked up when I called over the past 32 (years and) trusted it would be fair," Bangert said in the tweet, which had nearly 500 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.
"To all who read/subscribed," Bangert added, "as Paul Westerberg said, 'I don’t know you, but I knew you were out there.'"
Bangert joined the J&C in 1989 at age 24 after graduating from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a bachelor's degree in journalism, according to a newspaper clip announcing his hiring. The St. Louis native worked as a reporter for over two years at a newspaper in Lawrence, Kansas, before moving to Lafayette.
The Ball State University Department of Journalism gave him the Indiana Journalism Award in 2017 in recognition of his array of contributions to the Lafayette newspaper.
"Dave Bangert’s 28-year commitment to journalism at the Lafayette Journal & Courier embodies the Indiana Journalism Award!" the school's journalism department said in 2017 when it announced the award.
He has been a reporter, features editor, music columnist, projects editor, local news director, opinions page editor and a columnist, according to the award's announcement. His bylines span news coverage of Purdue, Lafayette, West Lafayette and surrounding counties.
His award-winning 2014 column, "One last lesson in dementia," paid homage to his late father-in-law, Bob Kriebel, who suffered from dementia. The column was awarded Best General Commentary by the Hoosier State Press Association.
The story recounted Kriebel's storied career at the J&C, and how Kriebel contributed a history column to the paper for 34 years.
"And if you're not crisp," Bangert wrote, recalling a piece of advice Kriebel had given him while the former was poised to cut a pine board with a buzzsaw, "walk away and wait until you are."