The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on Kalberer Road has been identified as a former Purdue international student.
West Lafayette police said 25-year-old Zixuan Mo from China, listed as a management student, was killed in the crash. Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said Mo hasn't been enrolled since fall 2021, and her LinkedIn page shows she stopped attending Purdue in 2020.
Tips from the public Wednesday led the Brookston town marshal, Troy Yeoman, to an area in the 600 block of East 4th Street, where he found the suspect vehicle, a news release said. West Lafayette police seized the vehicle and executed a search warrant, examining it for forensic evidence.
Trent Lewis Robinson, 34, of Brookston, has been arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Level 4 felony. As of early Thursday morning, he was in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Police said B.J. Moyars and Sooyeon Shin, from the International Center of West Lafayette, assisted with foreign language translation and the notification of the incident to victim’s family.