Emergency telephone systems, recognizable from their yellow or blue color, are a common sight around campus, but in the past few weeks, students may have noticed different systems labeled “out of order.”
“There are a total of a little over 300 emergency telephone systems around campus,” said Purdue Police Captain Song Kang. “As soon as it is determined that one of them is not functioning, we dispatch our internal electronic repair team so we do not give any false sense of security. The last thing we need in the case of an emergency is to have a non-functioning box with the light on”.
Kang added that many of the “out of order” signs students are noticing are because PUPD is currently in the process of phasing out older emergency telephone systems, which are yellow in color, with newer ones.
“The yellow boxes are quickly disappearing around campus as we are beginning to phase them out,” said Kang. “They are transitioning to a tower system, which has more of a sleek and modern look.
“It also has a lot to do with construction happening around campus, a digital fiber optic line is used to operate and install these systems.”
Typically, the emergency telephones are not used for emergencies though.
“Usually over 90% of the time, when these systems are operated it is not because of a life-threatening emergency.”
Kang said one emergency telephone system in Purdue Village was placed near a playground, and children, curious about the machine, once pushed the emergency button.
“Still, since we are unaware of the situation, we dispatch officers and treat it as an emergency call,” he said.
Another reason for emergency telephone system calls are different people visiting and touring campus, and oftentimes prospective students or visitors who are unfamiliar campus use the systems in situations where their cell phone battery died and they are lost on Purdue’s campus.
“With a lot of campus tours happening, family members and visitors usually activate the machines,” Kang said. “We have found folks on the south side of campus, where it is a bit more remote, and they have no idea where they are so we send officers out there for transportation, or to arrange a taxi service."
Most of the emergencies being the telephones are used for are medical emergencies, like an allergic reaction, Kang said, but despite this, Purdue is increasing the amount on campus.
“Some institutions are phasing out emergency telephone systems, but we are adding more. The number of boxes used to be around 250, and we have increased them to around 300,” said Kang. “We find that students like them and parents love them—knowing that there is an added layer of safety.”