Purdue Student Government rounded out its inaugural Mental Health Awareness Week with a resource fair that showcased various organizations on campus that supported mental health.
“The resource fair is the end of the week for us, one of the last events," said Luke Pfeiffer, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management and PSG's director of engagement. "But, just to leave students with the knowledge that there are a lot of other resources available out there and just to leave them hopeful (is our goal)."
The fair’s tables included the Center for Healthy Living, Purdue Student Life, the LGBTQ Center, WellTrack, the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center, Purdue University Neoteric Knitters, the Residence Hall Association and Valley Oaks Health.
The wealth of organizations showcased demonstrated that Counseling and Psychological Services is not the only mental health resource on campus.
“One of the things that people say about CAPS is that times fill up quickly to go meet and talk to people,” Pfeiffer said. “That's part of the reason we decided to do this resource fair, to show there’s other resources available besides just CAPS.”
PSG has made an effort to raise mental health awareness through weeklong activities and seminars around the topic.
This year, PSG joined the Green Bandana project, which started at the University of Wisconsin, to show solidarity for those struggling with mental health. PSG handed out approximately 30,000 green bandanas throughout the week. Wearing a bandana represents personal support of mental health, and signifies that the wearer is a safe person to talk to if someone is in need of help.
“My fraternity president brought a bunch of them back ... and said, ‘Put these on, it's a good cause to raise awareness about,’ so a lot of guys in my house were wearing (the green bandanas),” said Andrew Crowell, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management.
Mental Health Awareness Week had different events each day for students to attend in order to learn more about mental health. Two popular events were guest lectures by Demetrius Harmon and Joshua Rivedal, Pfeiffer said.
“The speakers bring a lot of the students out, especially,” Pfeiffer said. “The resource fair is just a constant flow of people I’d say. In terms of big events, I’d say it was definitely Joshua’s talk.”
Some other events that were hosted throughout the week were Group X exercise classes, meditation classes and training. Events were hosted by many groups on campus. These events were opened to all students with at least eight different activities each day.
“I believe that raising awareness is a good first step,” Crowell said. “I feel like the environment at Purdue is very much just focusing on your academics. People have headphones in — they are in their own little worlds. And if people aren't aware there are problems going on, then it gets unaddressed, and we have a problem.”