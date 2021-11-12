A 21-year-old student was arrested Thursday night following an incident on campus in which he allegedly groped and fondled another student in the Wilmeth Active Learning Center.
Joshua Mwalwa, in the Polytechnic Institute, was booked into the jail on a preliminary charge of sexual battery. Mwalwa was also issued a Persona Non Grata, banning him from campus for one year.
The sexual battery reportedly occurred in WALC on Monday about 7 p.m., Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. The victim did not know Mwalwa prior to the incident.
"The victim was groped multiple times," Kang said, but sustained no physical injuries.