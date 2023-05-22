Purdue administrators will hold a public hearing on June 1 to hear comments from the public on the proposed tuition for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. in Room 326 of the Stewart Center. Anyone not attending in person will also be able to watch a livestream of the meeting on Purdue's website.
The board of trustees will review comments from the hearing and vote on the tuition and fee proposals on June 9.
The proposal up for discussion includes continuing the tuition freeze for two more years and increasing the fees of the professional flight program by 3% each year on the West Lafayette campus. A tuition increase of 3% for the Fort Wayne and Northwest campuses will also be open to public comment.
"Professional Flight program fee increases will be used to offset increased costs associated with aviation operations," says a Monday press release. "The increases at the Fort Wayne and Northwest campuses will be used to fund the operating budget, including faculty and staff salaries and benefits, scholarships, supplies, services, and repair and rehabilitation."
According to the press release, anyone wishing to speak during the hearing should notify the office of the chief financial officer and treasurer by May 30. Written comments can also be emailed.